BENGALURU, March 19 India's economy is in much
better shape to weather tighter U.S. monetary policy than it was
two years ago, according to the economics team from ICICI
Securities PD, the most accurate forecasters on Indian economic
data in Reuters polls last year.
In 2013, when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would
start tapering the massive monetary stimulus it introduced after
the global financial crisis, investors dumped emerging market
assets, knocking around 13 percent off the rupee through the
year.
On Wednesday the Fed gave another signal, indicating it was
a step closer to raising interest rates, expectations of which
have already led to a 25 percent rally in the dollar against a
basket of currencies since last summer.
But tighter Fed policy won't inflict much damage this time,
according to ICICI economists A. Prasanna and Abhishek Upadhyay,
as investors remain confident India's economy is accelerating
and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on much-needed
reforms.
"The taper scare had a strong disciplining effect on India,
and the macro vulnerabilities have diminished significantly,"
said Upadhyay.
"The current account deficit, fiscal deficit and inflation
are much lower, and the RBI has added to forex reserves. Growth
is headed in the right direction as well," he added.
India's current account gap narrowed in the October-December
quarter and is expected to turn to surplus in early 2015 for the
first time in eight years, thanks to a stronger rupee and
cheaper oil.
The rupee, Taiwanese dollar and Thai baht are the only
emerging Asian currencies to have weathered the surging dollar
and strengthened so far this year. Major currencies like the
euro and sterling have depreciated heavily.
But ICICI's economists are not as optimistic about growth as
the government, and say investment demand is yet to rise
significantly as commercial banks remain reluctant to pass on
the RBI's two rate cuts since January to customers.
The top forecaster rankings, compiled by StarMine, are based
on a firm's predictions for key economic indicators released in
2014.
StarMine aggregates individual data point accuracy scores
for each contributor over all releases during the year to
determine overall score and rank for each contributor in a given
country.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Will Waterman)