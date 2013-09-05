By Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI, Sept 5 Less than 24 hours in the job
and he has already been dubbed "The Guv" by a gushing Indian
media and portrayed as a suave James Bond-like figure coming to
the rescue of the country's crashing currency.
With the ink of his signature still drying on the oath that
made him the 23rd governor of India's central bank on Wednesday,
Raghuram Rajan, stunned investors by announcing a raft of
measures aimed at shoring up the beleaguered rupee. His
statement triggered a rally in the rupee and a surge in shares.
After weeks of reporting bad news on India's economic
slowdown and tumbling currency, media breathlessly cheered the
50-year-old University of Chicago economist, giving him coverage
normally reserved for Bollywood A-listers.
The "Name's Rajan, Game's Bond," punned India's leading
business daily, the Economic Times, with a photo-edited picture
on its front page of Rajan in an action pose and brandishing the
fictional British spy's trademark Beretta pistol, albeit one
made of rupee notes.
"Brilliant and bold. That's the takeaway from the first day
first show of Raghuram Rajan," wrote Raghuvir Srinivasan,
business editor of the Hindu, a leading English-language
newspaper.
The enthusiastic welcome extended beyond the media.
"The statement is impressive and a must-read," Deutsche Bank
Research said of Rajan's reform plan, calling him a "breath of
fresh air".
Rajan is a respected international economist and best known
for his prescient warning in 2005 about a possible global
financial crisis.
But it is not only his economic theories that attract
attention. Admirers comment on his looks, athletic build and
also his casual manner, which is in stark contrast to the
typical buttoned-down stiffness of Indian bureaucrats.
"THE GOVERNATOR"
He has already inspired a parody Twitter site called "The
Governator".
"I think it's time I took my shirt off," a Tweet read in
August after various measures announced by the government and
the central bank failed to arrest the fall in the rupee.
He arrived at the Reserve Bank of India's headquarters in a
cab on Wednesday for what many had thought would be just a
series of "meet and greet" sessions with senior bank officials
and photo opportunities before getting down to work on Thursday.
Even when it was made known that he would make a statement
in the early evening, not much was anticipated.
Rajan, who until Wednesday had been cautious in his public
utterances, had been expected to follow in the footsteps of his
predecessor, Duvvuri Subbarao, who took office with a one-line
statement saying he would focus on containing inflation.
Instead, Rajan had a six-page statement outlining his plan
for liberalising financial markets and the banking sector. He
announced a blizzard of measures, speaking so fast that at times
journalists struggled to keep up. Some commentators on cable
television channels broadcasting the news conference said they
had never seen anything like it.
Rajan, who before taking office warned that he did not have
a magic wand to fix India's economic ills, was careful to dampen
unrealistic expectations of what he could achieve.
"Any entrant to the central bank governorship probably
starts at the height of their popularity. Some of the actions I
take will not be popular. The governorship of the central bank
is not meant to win one votes or Facebook 'likes'," he said.
Indeed, investors cautioned that a dazzling debut was one
thing, but fixing an economy with plunging growth and a record
current account deficit was quite another.
"Rajan means business, but most of his measures are just
statements of intent, especially in the light of government
finances being so precarious," said G. Chokkalingam, managing
director and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth
Management.
The "Governator" also struck a note of scepticism, tweeting:
"Hope you enjoyed all the measures that I have just announced.
Now please wait for a decade before they are in full effect."
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai;
Editing by John Chalmers and Neil Fullick)