* RBI chief says private, public investments key concerns
for economy
* Hopes FDI flows will help spark private investment
activity
* Global economy unlikely to stay in long period of subpar
growth
(Adds quotes, details)
By Umesh Desai and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 20 India's central bank chief
Raghuram Rajan said Asia's third-largest economy is being
hampered by a drop in public and private investments, but held
out hope that strong foreign capital flows will help rectify
this weakness.
Weak capital investment has been a hurdle in India's quest
to realise its growth potential and with factories running 30
percent below capacity, private companies are in no rush to
invest in new projects.
"On the growth front, the central concern is with
investments," said Rajan, who was speaking at a business event
in Hong Kong on Friday. "Private investment has fallen back
quite a bit and so has public investment."
The RBI has cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal
year to 7.4 percent from 7.6 percent previously, well below the
government's target of 8 to 8.5 percent, but still faster than
China.
Despite the slowdown in growth and investments, Rajan said
strong foreign direct investment and some traction in
infrastructure development may encourage private investments.
During the period from January to June, foreign direct
investment (FDI) flows into India rose to $19.4 billion, up 30
percent from a year earlier, a sign of what the government
called investors' growing confidence in the country.
Earlier this month, India eased foreign direct investment
norms in 15 major sectors, including mining, defence, civil
aviation and broadcasting.
"We are seeing a lot of traction in FDI, in both
announcements and actual investments on the ground," Rajan said.
"Once we start seeing a little stronger demand, we will
start seeing more projects being pulled out of the drawer."
The central bank cut the benchmark policy rate by a half
percentage point to 6.75 percent in September, after months of
pleading by government leaders and industrial groups for more
stimulus to stoke growth.
He declined to comment on the appropriate level of the
Indian rupee, but said policy makers should guard
against a debt build-up in the global economy in another swipe
at quantitative easing policies pursued by global central banks.
Rajan has been an ardent critic of the ultra-easing policies
of the Fed and other central banks, warning that cheap money was
creating dangerous leverage in the global financial system and
posed problems for emerging markets.
However, he said the global economy isn't likely to remain
in a long period of sub-par growth.
"I would doubt this (low-growth) is a twenty-year phenomenon
and I think we should be coming out of it," Rajan said.
"That is why we should be careful of creating an environment
that leads to a significant creation of debt."
(Reporting By Umesh Desai and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)