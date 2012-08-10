NEW DELHI Aug 10 India has appointed Raghuram
Rajan, the outspoken former chief economist to the International
Monetary Fund who is critical of the government's economic
management, as its top adviser at the finance ministry, two
government sources said on Friday.
Rajan, who is famed for flagging the risks that led to the
global financial crisis, would work alongside Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidamabaram, one of the architects of India's
economic liberalisation in the 1990s.
"The order has been issued to appoint Raghuram Rajan as
chief economic adviser," one of the sources said.
Rajan currently teaches at University of Chicago's Booth
School of Business. He was not immediately available for comment
at his office at the university.
The source said he did not know when Rajan would take up his
new role in New Delhi.
In a speech to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earlier this
year, Rajan warned that India was spending too much on subsidies
without implementing reforms to boost growth in the economy. He
said corrupt relationships between politicians and businessmen
were creating an oligarchy.
India's economy is growing at its slowest rate in nearly a
decade, the rupee currency is depreciating and inflation and
interest rates are high.
Global ratings agencies Fitch and Standard and Poor's have
said India risks losing its investment grade sovereign rating if
it does not tackle wide fiscal and current account deficits.
Rajan is the author of two books, Saving Capitalism from the
Capitalists and Fault Lines, which won the Financial Times
Business Book of the Year award in 2010.