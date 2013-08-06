NEW DELHI Aug 6 The Indian government and the central bank are working together to tackle the country's economic problems but there is no "magic wand" to fix them, said Raghuram Rajan, who will take over as central bank governor next month.

"We do not have a magic wand to make the problems disappear instantaneously, but I have absolutely no doubt we will deal with them," said Rajan after he was named as a replacement for outgoing governor Duvvuri Subbarao.