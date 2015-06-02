MUMBAI, June 2 The governor of the Reserve Bank
Of India (RBI) said on Tuesday the finance ministry and the
central bank agreed on the need for a separate public debt
management office, but cautioned against moving in haste to
overhaul financial regulation.
In April, India's finance minister Arun Jaitley put on hold
a major overhaul of financial regulation that would have
stripped the central bank of authority to regulate the
government bond market and manage public debt.
"There is a broader agenda of moving a whole lot of other
things away from the RBI, and I think we are agreed that would
not be wise without much deeper dialogue," Governor Raghuram
Rajan said in a post-policy press conference.
"What is functioning well doesn't need to be disrupted for
some hypothetical gain. So let us make sure we have a well laid
out path, based on tangible progress and tangible value before
we intervene based on some theory."
India's central bank cut interest rates for a third time
this year on Tuesday, taking advantage of subdued inflation to
give more support to an economy that many economists doubt is
doing as well as latest growth numbers suggest.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat an Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques)