MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) India's central bank kept its key repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, after consumer inflation picked up to a four-month high and as emerging markets brace for a U.S. rate hike.

All 45 respondents surveyed by Reuters last week expected the RBI would keep the repo rate unchanged.

COMMENTARY

A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI:

"The policy statement was along expected lines. We still think RBI will be on hold in the next policy also and await fiscal stance and inflation outturn to decide on further accommodation. In any case we think that inflation has bottomed out at 5 percent and thus space for further easing is limited to 25 bps."

BACKGROUND

* India's central bank is likely to keep its policy rate unchanged, following a big cut two months ago, and to sound cautious about the scope for more easing as it aims to meet its 2017 inflation target and braces for a U.S. rate hike.

* India will allow offshore insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to lend to local companies for the long term, the central bank said, easing rules for offshore borrowing.

* India's economic growth picked up in July-September, outpacing China on improving domestic demand and manufacturing activity, and the acceleration could persuade the country's central bank to keep interest rates unchanged.

* India's fiscal deficit reached 4.11 trillion rupees ($61.67 billion) during April-October or 74 percent of the full-year target, government data showed.

* India's central bank is allowing foreign investors to buy corporate bonds that are either totally or partly in default, it said, a potential boost to the country's nascent distressed debt market.

* India's merchandise exports shrank 17.53 percent in October from a year ago to $21.35 billion, government data showed, on weak global demand.

* India's wholesale prices dropped for a 12th straight month in October, falling an annual 3.81 percent mainly due to easing fuel prices, government data showed.

* Rising prices for some food products and firm demand during the festival season pushed up India's retail inflation to a four-month high in October, making it less likely the central bank will cut interest rates at its policy review.

* India's annual industrial output grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 3.6 percent in September, dampened by a slower expansion in the mining sector, government data showed. x

* India has eased foreign direct investment norms in 15 major sectors, including mining, defence, civil aviation and broadcasting, the government said, in a bid to drum up investment and speed growth.

* India's services industry expanded at its fastest pace in eight months in October as new business rose with discounting probably stoking demand, a survey showed.

