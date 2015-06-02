(Repeats to remove extraneous text after alerts)
MUMBAI, June 2 India's growth rate may be weaker
than headline numbers suggest and demand has yet to pick up
strongly, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said after
the bank's policy meeting on Tuesday.
Official data last week showed Asia's third-largest economy
grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the previous quarter,
outstripping China's 7 percent growth in the same quarter and
beating a Reuters poll of economists who forecast 7.3 percent.
"Even with the 7.5 percent growth numbers, there is some
discussion of how much that includes special factors in the last
quarter, including excise taxes and subsidy. And so when you
subtract that, the growth in the last quarter doesn't look as
strong as before," Governor Raghuram Rajan said.
"And so, you could point to those numbers also suggesting
growth is weaker than at least the headline numbers suggest."
Rajan also said weak results from India's corporates
suggested "final demand is yet to pick up strongly".
For a full story:
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)