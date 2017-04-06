US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
MUMBAI, April 6 The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate at 6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday as it continues to guard against any potential flare-up in inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.
All 60 economists polled by Reuters had predicted the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) would keep the repo rate at the same level since October.
The MPC's vote was 6-0. All four meetings under the panel format so far have produced unanimous decisions. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)