MUMBAI, April 6 The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate at 6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday as it continues to guard against any potential flare-up in inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.

All 60 economists polled by Reuters had predicted the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) would keep the repo rate at the same level since October.

The MPC's vote was 6-0. All four meetings under the panel format so far have produced unanimous decisions. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing by Richard Borsuk)