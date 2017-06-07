MUMBAI, June 7 India's central bank on Wednesday
kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent, as widely
expected, while lowering its projections for inflation after
recent data showed consumer prices rising more slowly.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to leave the repo
rate at a 6-1/2 year low had been expected by 56 of
the 60 analysts surveyed by Reuters. RBI last changed the policy
rate with a 25 basis points cut in October.
The RBI also left its reverse repo rate
unchanged at 6.00 percent after a surprise 25 basis point
increase in April.
The vote by the central bank's monetary policy committee was
5-1, the first dissent in the five meetings since the MPC was
formed last September.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat and Rafael
Nam; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)