NEW DELHI May 26 India's central bank has room to further ease its monetary policy, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to lower interest rates for a third time this year, at its policy review on June 2, after retail inflation cooled to a four-month low of 4.87 percent in April. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)