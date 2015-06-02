GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
MUMBAI, June 2 India's central bank cut its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday, easing policy for a third time this year, in a move that was widely expected as policymakers try to put the improving economy on a firmer footing.
The Reserve Bank of India lowered the repo rate to 7.25 percent, as predicted by 35 of 48 analysts polled by Reuters.
On Friday, India releas ed data showing its economy outpaced China by growing 7.5 percent in the March quarter, but many economists suspect a new method used to count gross domestic product overstated the improvement. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke