India's central bank is expected to hold interest rates for the third consecutive policy meeting on Monday because of heightened price pressures, even as economic growth languishes at a three-year low. The annual headline inflation rate jumped to 7.55 percent in August, and an increase in state-controlled diesel prices could further fuel the uptrend. The rate decision is scheduled at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Sept. 17. After dithering for more than a year, the government raised heavily subsidised diesel prices on Thursday to rein in its fiscal deficit and counter the threat of becoming the first of the big emerging economies to be downgraded to junk. For stories leading up to the event, double click in brackets: LATEST >SNAP POLL-India cbank to keep rates steady as inflation jumps >Diesel price hike heralds new round of reforms >India tackles fuel subsidies to ward off downgrade >Diesel hike lesser of two evils for struggling carmakers >Monsoon rains continue late revival >Economic slowdowns in China, India and Russia entrenched -OECD >August exports down 9.7 pct y/y - trade min official EARLIER >Industrial output barely grows, investment weighs >BREAKINGVIEWS-Bad economic data may spur better policy >For new finance minister, there is no time to waste >Chaos in Indian parliament; PM bemoans state of democracy >Manufacturing growth eases to nine-month low in August >Economic growth languishes, worst may be over >Morgan Stanley cuts India growth forecast to 5.1 pct in 2012/13 >PM warned of ratings downgrade risk by own advisers >Advisors backed India cbank's hold on rates in July ANALYSIS >What slowdown? For some firms, India's economy still humming >Poor returns cast cloud over BRIC equity funds >Baby steps to India bank reforms unlikely to bring cheer >Balancing act for India in overhaul of archaic land law >India's shopping malls lose bustle as economy cools (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)