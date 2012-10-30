* RBI guidance indicates rate pause in Dec, cut in Jan-March
* Bond yields, swap rates up, stocks fall
* Finance Minister: "We'll walk alone" on growth, if
necessary
By Shamik Paul and Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's central bank left
interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio
for banks, defying pressure from the government to lower rates
for the first time since April but also indicating it may ease
policy in early 2013.
Leaving the policy repo rate unchanged at 8.00
percent was in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. But rate
cut expectations had grown after India's finance minister on
Monday outlined a plan to cut the country's hefty fiscal
deficit, which is a concern of the central bank.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram appeared disappointed with
the central bank's decision, a s were investors, who pushed bond
yields and swap rates higher. Indian stocks fell for the worst
performance in Asia on the day.
Unusually, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
gave fairly explicit policy guidance, saying the central bank
might ease policy in January to March, the final quarter of the
fiscal year, when it expects inflationary pressure to ease. That
implied it will not cut rates at its next review on Dec. 18.
"There's a positive that RBI has said there's a likelihood
of easing in the Jan-March quarter. Looks like the RBI wants
inflation to peak out before cutting rates, so we shouldn't
expect anything in December," said A. Prasanna, economist at
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
The central bank said it expects inflation --
which hit a 10-month high of 7.8 percent in September -- to rise
before easing in the final quarter of the fiscal year.
"While risks to this trajectory remain, the baseline
scenario suggests a reasonable likelihood of further policy
easing in the fourth quarter of 2012-13," Subbarao wrote.
CENTRAL BANK VS GOVERNMENT
Investors, companies and the government have clamoured for a
cut in interest rates to boost flagging growth. India's interest
rates have been on hold since April even as many other central
banks cut rates, and remain some of the highest anywhere.
"Growth is as much a challenge as inflation," Chidambaram
told reporters after the rate announcement.
"If government has to walk alone to face the challenge of
growth, well, we'll walk alone," he said.
Since taking office three months ago, Chidambaram has made
several moves to revive investment, clear economic bottlenecks
and repair government finances. While he has sought support from
the RBI in the form of policy easing, the hawkish Subbarao has
said New Delhi needs to do even more.
"Government is doing its best to send a clear message that
we are on the path to fiscal consolidation. And it is my hope
that everyone will read and understand government's commitment
to fiscal consolidation," Chidambaram said.
While the RBI is not statutorily independent, it operates
with a high degree of autonomy and Subbarao has resisted calls
in the past from New Delhi to ease policy.
"The government is an important stakeholder in the Reserve
Bank's policy. So we understand that the finance minister has a
position, he represents the government, and we have respect for
what the finance minister says," Subbarao told a media briefing.
Credit Suisse Economist Robert Prior-Wandesforde said he had
expected the RBI to "give the government a bigger pat on the
back at this meeting," and had forecast 25 basis point cuts in
both the repo rate and CRR.
"We wouldn't be surprised if the government felt that the
central bank had not fulfilled its side of what could have been
considered an implicit bargain at least," he wrote.
GROWTH DOWN, INFLATION UP
While Subbarao has kept rates on hold, he has been cutting
CRR in order to inject more liquidity into the banking system
and pressure banks to pass along earlier rate cuts to borrowers.
Chidambaram's plan to nearly halve the fiscal deficit in
just over four years gave few specifics, but his announcement at
a hastily called news conference on Monday was seen by financial
markets as adding pressure on the RBI to cut rates.
Last month , New Delhi raised the price of subsidised diesel
and eased rules on foreign investment in several industries.
"Recent policy announcements by the government, which have
positively impacted sentiment, need to be translated into
effective action to convert sentiment into concrete investment
decisions," Subbarao said in the policy review.
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the
government and central bank needed to work together.
"I hope they will consider next time ... before January,
there is a need for rate cut," he said.
The RBI cut its GDP growth forecast for Asia's third-largest
economy this fiscal year to 5.8 percent from 6.5 percent
previously. It increased its projection for inflation in March
to 7.5 percent from 7 percent earlier.
The RBI lowered the cash reserve ratio, the
amount of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank,
by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, its lowest since 1976, which
would inject 175 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) into the banking
system in order to pre-empt a potential tightening of liquidity.
In the Reuters poll, economists had been divided on whether
or not the RBI would cut CRR.
Bond market investors were disappointed that the CRR cut
suggested the central bank would delay expected bond purchases.
India's 10-year bond yield closed 5 basis
higher at 8.18 percent and the one-year overnight indexed swap
rate ended 12 basis points higher at 7.70
percent.
Stocks ended down 1.1 percent, making India the
day's worst-performing market in Asia.
($1=53.995 rupees)
