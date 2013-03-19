MUMBAI, March 19 India's central bank cut its benchmark policy
rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, for the second time since the start of the
year in a bid to help revive flagging growth in Asia's third-largest economy,
but warned that its scope for further policy easing is limited.
The Reserve Bank of India lowered its repo rate to 7.50 percent
and left the cash reserve ratio for banks unchanged, in line with
expectations.
COMMENTARY
LEIF ESKESEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR INDIA AND ASEAN, HSBC, SINGAPORE
"It is another cautious rate cut, exactly as we expected. Growth remains
subdued and the Reserve Bank of India is concerned about that. There has been
some progress on the inflation front, especially the non-food manufacturing
inflation, and on the fiscal front.
"We remain cautious on the scope for further rate cuts because of the
divergence between the wholesale and retail inflation. The high current account
deficit limits room for further easing, and the slowdown in growth is structural
and due to supply-side issues, and should be addressed through reforms by the
government. We expect another 25 basis point rate cut in 2013."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"Just as we expected the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps and left the CRR
unchanged. The accompanying commentary makes it clear that further rate
reduction is not a given. Evolving inflation-growth risks will be evaluated,
alongside developments on the current account position. We expect the 3Q CAD to
approach another record high (data due end-March), before easing marginally 4Q
(Jan-March).
"We maintain our call of 50 bps more cuts this year. On liquidity, more bond
buybacks and OMOs (open market operations)are likely. Passage of seasonal
factors, which are aggravating the present liquidity squeeze, along with
accelerated government disbursements in the new fiscal year should help ease
cash conditions."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"In my opinion it is a very reasonable policy given the limited elbow room
for RBI to ease more aggressively. But stance remains growth supportive. I do
not expect immediate change in lending rates but around mid-April when liquidity
situation is likely to return to normalcy, there is a possibility of
transmission happening to some extent.
"The RBI had spoken of the limited scope for easing even in the January
policy but have eased rates today. So I am surely expecting another baby cut of
25 bps in the May policy which will be influenced by the trajectory of core
inflation which is expected to remain low. There is unlikely to be any
aggressive easing, but easing will continue at a gradual pace going ahead."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"An apt 25 bps cut with much of the guidance in line with our expectation.
Today's decision in conjunction with lower first half borrowing numbers coupled
with timely OMO intervention would provide an appropriate interest rate regime
that is expected to support growth in the face of moderate headline inflation.
"Having said that the continuous fiscal consolidation would remain the key
in order to create space for further rate cuts. We reiterate our repo cut calls
only towards June policy and don't expect any immediate sweetener in the April
policy meet."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"While outlining key priorities, raising growth rates has preceded restrain
on inflationary pressures. This justifies the rate cut. In guidance however,
managing inflation has received greater priority, hinting at limited headroom
for further rate cuts.
"In our view, the calendar year could see 25-50 bps further cut in repo
rates and a 50 bps cut in CRR in FY14. Rightfully, the RBI has articulated on
the role of MSPs (minimum support price) exacerbating food inflation and
inflationary expectations."
JYOTINDER KAUR, ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"The focus for the market has diverted from the Reserve Bank of India's
review because of the sudden political developments, which upset the pitch for
both the bond and equity market.
"The RBI has delivered as per market expectation, no more no less. We think
the RBI will cut rates further, not in an aggressive manner, but in a measured
way. We are expecting another 50 basis points cut between now and September."
SIDDHARTHA SANYAL, INDIA ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"A rate cut plus no CRR cut but promise to provide liquidity means more
OMOs, which is equity negative but bond positive. On politics, given that DMK
has pulled out of the government, the government will now have to depend on
Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party to vote in favour of them to pass
any resolution. This is a negative because it will mean slower pace of reforms."
NITESH RANJAN, ECONOMIST, UNION BANK OF INDIA, MUMBAI
"This is the best RBI could do. I think going into April, pass-on to credit
markets is likely as liquidity condition eases. No action on liquidity front
confirms that present deficit is more transitional than structural and we may
see reduction in government cash balances adding to liquidity next month.
"The RBI continues to look at government for improving governance towards
project implementation. Even if one-fourth of stalled projects are revived in
next six months, it would be a big positive for economy. However, developing
political risks may be quite detrimental at this point of time."
SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AXIS BANK, MUMBAI
"This policy seems to be bit hawkish. You would tend to expect the central
bank to be hawkish when one inflation reading is at around 11 percent. The
governor seems to be very worried about inflation and therefore not loosening up
policy in any meaningful manner."
ARVIND CHARI, FIXED INCOME FUND MANAGER, QUANTUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"The rate cut was as expected, but the guidance on "quite limited" room
seems to have disappointed the market. The absence of CRR and given that the
government is carrying 800 billion rupees into next year, should result in some
OMOs in the near term."
ANJALI VERMA, ECONOMIST AT PHILLIPCAPITAL, MUMBAI
"RBI has continued to maintain limited room for monetary easing. I expect
another 25-50 basis points of cuts in 2013. I expect headline inflation to
decline based on expectations of a normal monsoon and falling crude prices. Even
though there is a divergence between CPI and WPI, the moderation in core
inflation below 4 percent has brought it within the RBI's 3-5 percent long-term
average."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP, MUMBAI
"I think the statement is balanced and is similar to January's stance. I
wouldn't characterise it as dovish. The guidance emphasises the point that they
are concerned about growth but space for more cuts is limited due to headline
inflation and the divergence with CPI. We expect another 25 bps rate cut in May
and then pause."
MARKET REACTION
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped to 7.92 percent,
up 4 basis points on the day, after initially easing on the rate cut. Limited
scope for further rate reduction and political instability worry pushed yields
higher.
* The partially convertible rupee dropped to 54.34/35 per dollar
from 54.06/07 after a key government ally withdrew support, while a
largely-in-line 25 basis point rate cut also disappointed.
* The benchmark 5-year swap rate rose 2 basis points to 7.16 percent while
the 1-year rate gained 4 bps to 7.54 percent from levels before the RBI policy
decision.
* The main share index fell as much as 1.75 percent after the
withdrawal of parliamentary support by an ally to the ruling coalition.
BACKGROUND
- There is a case for the RBI to cut policy rates, and the central bank
should take comfort from the government's efforts to cut the fiscal deficit,
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Bloomberg TV India a day before the
monetary policy meeting.
- High food inflation is a negative for India's sovereign ratings as it
filters through the broader economy, with adverse consequences for growth and
the country's large fiscal and current account deficits, Moody's said on Monday.
- India's recent budget should have a softening effect on inflation,
central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last week, sparking rate cut hopes.
- Headline inflation picked up in February on higher fuel costs but non-food
manufacturing inflation, which the central bank uses to gauge demand-driven
price pressures slowed to 3.8 percent in February, the weakest pace since March
2010.
- Industrial output expanded for the first time in three months in January,
an early sign that Asia's third-largest economy may have turned a corner, but
the recovery was sluggish underscoring the need for lowering borrowing costs.
- The slowdown in economic growth is less supportive for the sovereign
credit ratings, and the government may find it challenging to meet the revenue
projections in its 2013/14 budget, an analyst at Standard & Poor's said on
Friday.
- The man widely expected to be India's next central bank chief favours
clipping the autocratic power of the role and giving more say to a monetary
policy committee.
(Reporting by Treasury, Markets and Companies teams; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)