By Neha Dasgupta and Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, March 19 India's central bank is
expected to cut its key policy rate on Tuesday for the second
time in 2013 to help revive a faltering economy, taking comfort
from moderating core price pressures and the government's
commitment to trim the fiscal deficit.
The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in January after holding it
steady for nine months, and a recent Reuters poll forecast a
further 25 bps cut.
However, a recent uptick in headline wholesale inflation,
rising food price-driven consumer inflation and a record-high
current account deficit are seen limiting the RBI's space for
more aggressive monetary easing.
Central bank watchers expect Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to
maintain a guarded stance on future rate cuts.
"I think the RBI will be very careful that expectations
don't build up of aggressive easing, going forward, because of
concerns over CPI, the current account deficit, so in that sense
it will be hawkish," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC
Bank.
India's economy is on track to grow at its slowest in a
decade at around 5 percent in the fiscal year ending this month,
and is expected to see modest improvement in the following year.
PRICE PRESSURES
The current account deficit hit a record-high 5.4 percent in
the September quarter and is expected to end the 2012/13 fiscal
year at its highest level ever.
February's wholesale price index rose an annual
6.84 percent, faster than in January, although non-food
manufacturing inflation, which the central bank uses to assess
demand-driven price pressures, slowed to 3.8 percent, the
weakest pace since March 2010.
Rate cut expectations also strengthened after Subbarao said
last week that the federal budget for 2013/14 will have a
"softening impact" on inflation.
In the federal budget announced at the end of February,
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said India's fiscal deficit
would fall to 5.2 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year and
4.8 percent in the next year, targets intended to help stave off
a sovereign credit rating downgrade to "junk" status.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)