MUMBAI May 1 The Reserve Bank of India may
sweeten its expected 25 basis point interest rate cut on Friday
with a similar reduction in the cash reserve ratio to ease tight
market liquidity conditions as increasingly benign inflation
gives it room to manoeuvre.
A slowdown in inflation, economic growth languishing at a
decade-low 5 percent and expectations of a lower current account
deficit thanks to cooling global commodity prices have also
spurred expectations for less hawkish guidance from RBI Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao.
The majority view remains for the Indian central bank to
leave the cash reserve ratio unchanged at 4 percent,
the lowest since 1976, but some in the market said it may spring
a surprise to prod banks to pass along interest rate cuts.
"Liquidity conditions have still not improved and so the RBI
can do a surprise CRR cut to be a bit more forceful on banks to
ensure transmission," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC
Bank, who still expects the RBI to keep the CRR on hold.
The RBI's monetary transmission -- the impact of its rate
moves on the economy -- has been hamstrung by tight funds in the
banking system, which has kept banks' cost of deposits high and
prevented them from cutting lending rates.
Credit growth at Indian banks touched a more-than three-year
low of 13.9 percent in early April as companies shelved project
plans, consumers refrained from big purchases and lenders were
wary of rising bad loans in a slowing economic cycle.
India's current account deficit touched a
record-high 6.7 percent of GDP in the December quarter,
prompting Subbarao to warn in March that there was "quite
little" room for further policy easing.
However, the current account deficit is likely to ease to
about 4.4 percent in the March quarter on higher
exports and easing gold imports, according to a Reuters poll,
still well above the long-term average of 1.5 percent but headed
in the right direction.
Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram defied expectations
by cutting the country's fiscal deficit to 5.1 percent of GDP in
the just-ended fiscal year, and aims to lower that to 4.8
percent in the current year, also giving the central bank room
for easing.
"The second-order impact of a lower fiscal deficit will
create room for more savings, help in bringing down inflation
and in turn reduce demand for imported gold and cool off current
account deficit. This will give RBI some space to sound neutral
to hawkish in its rhetoric," said Rahul Bajoria, regional
economist at Barclays Capital.
India's headline inflation fell to its lowest in more than
three years to 5.96 percent in March, below the RBI's own 6.8
percent projection, thanks to slow manufacturing inflation.
A Reuters poll last week showed that while 37 of 42
economists expect a repo rate cut of 25 basis
points to 7.25 percent, the lowest since 2011, only 12 expected
the RBI to cut the CRR.
While the RBI cut the repo rate by a combined 100 basis
points in the fiscal year that ended in March, most banks have
lowered their base lending rates by just 25 basis points, which
has exacerbated sluggish growth.
However, while commodity prices have been softening
globally, India's consumer price inflation remains in double
digits, a key reason the RBI should not ease up its
anti-inflation guard, some economists said.
Samiran Chakrabarty, chief economist at Standard Chartered
Bank, said easing inflation might reverse in the second half of
the fiscal year.
"The softening trend might be over as better growth will
push up demand-side pressure and global commodity prices may
also rise," he said.
(Additional reporting by Bangalore polling team; Editing by
Tony Munroe & Kim Coghill)