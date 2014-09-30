MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's central bank kept its
key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on
Tuesday, as widely expected, while expressing concern about
risks to its target to bring consumer inflation down to 6
percent by January 2016.
The Reserve Bank of India also kept both the statutory
liquidity ratio (SLR) and the cash reserve ratio (CRR)
unchanged.
COMMENTARY
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE:
"The central bank's tone was neutral, expecting inflation to
stick to the disinflationary path in the near-term but flagging
upside risks to the FY16 CPI trajectory. The base-effects driven
swings in the inflation reading over the next six months will
also keep the central bank wary of over-reacting to single data
points. We maintain that rate cuts are not imminent and the
benchmark rate will plateau at 8 percent till end-FY15.
The cutback on export credit refinance facility is another
step towards a shift away from sector-specific liquidity
allocations. In addition, the shift towards T+2 settlements for
foreign investors is positive, helps widen the investor base and
overcomes varying global trading hours."
SOUMYAJIT NIYOGI, ANALYST, INTEREST RATE & EQUITY, SBI DFHI
PD:
"We see this as a very balanced and nuanced policy statement
that is very future-oriented. The key takeway is that the
central bank is now focussed on achieving the 6 percent
inflation target (for Jan 2016) rather than the 8 percent
target. The staggered cut in HTM will mean that it will
gradually become aligned with the SLR level so that banks can
manoeuvre their portfolios without any disruption in the bond
market. Another heartening thing is that we are on our way to
achieving the FRBM target."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI:
"The tone was well in sync with the central bank's
determination towards inflation anchoring in the medium term,
while acknowledging the stability across sectors would remain
crucial. The series of initiatives from government's end though
would weigh on forthcoming policy stances, a clear guidance on
bringing down the SLR holdings under HTM (held-to-maturity)
somehow indicates the approach of the central bank is more
focused towards credit supportive growth strategy rather than a
rate supportive approach. In the light of today's RBI guidance,
we expect the rate cheer from RBI during the current calendar
year seems unlikely with more thrust on liquidity supportive
growth strategy."
SANDEEP NANDA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, BHARTI AXA LIFE
INSURANCE, MUMBAI
"The policy is more or less in line with estimates. I think
RBI's guidance implies some caution. The statement seems more
hawkish as RBI's model does not expect inflation to fall rapidly
in FY16. Food inflation will take time to come off as a lot of
it is in the hands of various states. However, falling oil and
vegetable prices mean the door is not completely shut on rate
cuts."
KUMAR RACHAPUDI, SENIOR RATES STRATEGIST, ANZ, SINGAPORE:
"The overall stance of the RBI remains cautious even though
it mentioned that the risks to its inflation objective have
somewhat decreased from pre-policy. From a markets perspective,
the impact of reduction in HTM assets is marginally negative for
bonds".
KILLOL PANDYA, SENIOR FUND MANAGER - DEBT, LIC NOMURA ASSET
MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"The policy is totally in line with expectations. There have
been no surprises at all. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan remains
worried about inflation. The governor worries that inflation
would not remain at a lower level in the long run. I think RBI
has given a guidance of wait-and-watch policy on interest rates.
He has asked the government to reduce bottlenecks to ease food
inflation which fall under fiscal space than monetary."
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS MUTUAL FUND,
MUMBAI:
"Our expectation is that even after the base effect is
accounted for, inflation by January 2015 will be substantially
lower than 8 percent.
RBI is going to roll the goalpost one year forward, and if
the CPI inflation moves towards 7 percent then we expect a
gradual pace of rate cuts, and if inflation moves closer to
their target 6 percent then we can probably expect a more
aggressive rate of pace cuts.
The reaction on HTM cuts was already priced into the market
and it is very muted. We continue to believe cuts in HTM and SLR
requirements over a period of time will be driven by RBI's goals
to have banks meet their Basel-III liquidity norms."
BACKGROUND
- India regained its "stable" rating from Standard and
Poor's on Friday, more than two years after an embarrassing
downgrade, in a validation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
ambitious agenda of economic and fiscal reforms.
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the
country suffered from "persistent" inflation, adding India had
to act, while also noting the need for more data across
important economic indicators such as employment and producer
prices.
- The RBI Governor said India's macroeconomic indicators are
improving and inflation has been coming down consistent with the
central bank's forecast, but Asia's third-largest economy needs
investment growth to pick up.
- India's wholesale price inflation eased to its lowest
level in nearly five years in August, but the central bank is
likely to keep interest rates on hold later this month to
prevent a revival in price pressures once the economy gains
momentum.
- India's state banks need to improve monitoring of loans
and root out "bad apples" and "bad practices," Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan said, as the sector continues to
struggle with bad assets.
- Retail inflation, which the central bank
tracks for setting lending rates, edged down marginally to 7.8
percent in August from 7.96 percent a month earlier, helped by
slower annual rises in prices of fuel and clothes.
- The RBI, which wants to bring retail inflation down to 6
percent, received conditional support for this target from
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is putting emphasis on
stronger economic growth.
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair,
Anand Basu and Biju Dwarakanath)