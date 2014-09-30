* RBI warns of risks to CPI target of 6 pct by Jan 2016
* Central bank leaves CRR and SLR unchanged


MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India sent a
strong signal on Tuesday that it will refrain from cutting
interest rates until it is confident that consumer inflation can
be reduced to a target of 6 percent by January 2016.
The Reserve Bank of India policy review statement reinforced
Governor Raghuram Rajan's commitment to tame inflation in a
country that has long struggled with prices rising at double
digit levels annually, causing most distress for the country's
poor.
The RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged
at 8.0 percent, as widely expected, and also left its main
liquidity levers - the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and the
cash reserve ratio (CRR) - untouched.
Warning of upside risks to its 2016 inflation target, the
RBI said policy moves would hinge on inflation trends.
"This continues to warrant policy preparedness to contain
pressures if the risks materialise," the RBI statement said.
"Therefore, the future policy stance will be influenced by the
Reserve Bank's projections of inflation relative to the medium
term objective (6 per cent by January 2016), while being
contingent on incoming data."
Consumer price inflation slowed to 7.8 percent in August,
making the RBI far more confident that the near-term target of 8
percent inflation in January would be met.
In a separate report on inflation, the RBI spelled out its
concerns for the future, noting elevated inflation expectations
among households and an enduring risk of higher food prices
because structural issues were taking time to solve.
The central bank projected inflation to ease to 6 percent by
November but soon rise to around 8 percent by January through
March 2015 as a favourable base effect is likely to reverse.
A Reuters poll last week showed most analysts expect the RBI
will not cut interest rates until the April-June quarter.
"The key takeaway is that the central bank is now focused on
achieving the 6 percent inflation target rather than the 8
percent target," said Soumyajit Niyogi, an analyst for SBI DFHI
Primary Dealership.
ECONOMY TO GROW FASTER
Investors in India's bonds are happy with the priority
Rajan gave to breaking the "back of inflation" in a speech last
week. And, on Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year
paper was down 1 basis point to 8.48 percent from its previous
close.
Filled with hope by the election of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi last May, investors in India's booming stock market have
been undeterred by the high interest rates.
The new Modi government has backed Rajan, though the
central bank's strategy is far less popular with businesses,
which want relief from high interest rates, and banks which want
to lend more.
The RBI on Tuesday reiterated its economic growth projection
at 5.5 percent for 2014/15 and said it expects the economy to
grow 6.3 percent in 2015/16.
Modi's reformist government will want more priority to be
given to boosting economic growth, but it will have to play its
part by remedying structural issues that create supply
bottlenecks, and by reducing its fiscal deficit.
In the absence of rate cuts, all the RBI has offered so far
this year to help growth has been modest measures to make more
credit available.
Ultimately, India needs far stronger investment if it is to
decisively recover from the sub-five percent growth suffered in
the past two years, and grow fast enough to provide jobs for the
millions of young people entering the labour market.
