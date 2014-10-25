NEW DELHI Oct 25 India's Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley favours a cut in interest rates to trigger demand in the
construction sector, a newspaper report said on Saturday, but
the central bank has signal it will not ease policy until it is
confident of lower inflation.
In May, Prime Minister Modi was elected on promises that his
government would create jobs and rejuvenate the Indian economy,
but experts were disappointed by Jaitley's first budget and a
lack of early progress on fixing structural economic problems.
"Currently, interest rates are a disincentive. Now that
inflation seems to be stabilising somewhat, the time seems to
have come to moderate the interest rates," Jaitley said in an
interview with the Times of India.
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India, sent a strong signal
that it would refrain from cutting interest rates until the
central bank was confident that consumer inflation can be cut to
a target of 6 percent by January 2016.
India's retail inflation eased for a second straight month
in September, but the risks of price shocks from weak monsoon
rains and oil are expected to prevent the central bank from
cutting interest rates soon.
Consumer prices rose a slower-than-expected
6.46 percent from a year earlier, the lowest since figures were
first published in January 2012.
