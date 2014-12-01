MUMBAI Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India is
expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, staying
focused on containing inflation, while adopting a more dovish
tone in response to the government's call for help to revive
economic growth.
Forty-one of 45 economists saw the RBI keeping the repo rate
at 8.00 percent at its policy review, while four
expected a reduction of 25 basis points.
Most think the RBI will wait until February or April to ease
rates, despite sharply lower inflation.
Limp economic growth during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
first six months in power, however, has caused unease in
government quarters, raising some calls for an early reduction.
Officials told Reuters last week that Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley would press RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan for a cut in
rates when they held a customary meeting before the central
bank's policy review. There was no official
confirmation whether that meeting had taken place.
Data released on Friday may have helped Rajan ward off
pressure for a rate cut, as a slowdown in economic growth was
not as bad as earlier feared.
"A rate cut now would be premature and inconsistent with
Rajan's earlier comments," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
"If they were to cut rates now, RBI would risk inflation
surprising down the line and the associated loss of
credibility."
Helped by tumbling oil prices, India's annual consumer price
inflation slowed to 5.52 percent in October,
sharply down from a peak of 11.16 percent struck in November
last year.
Rajan has said that he will not hold rates for longer than
needed. But analysts say that the central bank governor remains
wary of factors outside his control, like volatile oil prices,
even with the inflation rate running below the RBI's target of 6
percent inflation by January 2016.
India is struggling to emerge from its slowest phase of
economic growth since the 1980s. Friday's data showed
year-on-year growth slipped to 5.3 percent in the July-September
quarter, down from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter.
India needs far faster growth to create jobs for all the
young people joining its workforce in coming years.
While holding the tiller steady, Rajan will have to strike a
balance to avoid alienating senior government figures, as there
is a discussion expected before the budget announcement in
February to agree on a new monetary policy framework.
The government is also expected to amend the RBI Act to
incorporate a monetary policy committee that gives voting rights
to officials both within and outside the central bank.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)