By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India has decided
against cutting its interest rates. But that only means next
year might see it slashing them more than any other major
economy. There is both the scope and the need.
The Reserve Bank of India left the benchmark repo rate
unchanged at 8 percent on Dec. 2, fending off strong pressure
from the government to start easing its monetary policy.
Governor Raghuram Rajan says he first wants to see more proof of
fiscal correction and disinflation.
The wait shouldn't be long. Rapidly falling energy import
costs have already halved last year's double-digit inflation to
5.5 percent, comfortably below the central bank's target for
January 2016. Price pressures ought to collapse further as the
government curbs spending to meet its ambitious
deficit-reduction target. Public expenditure has grown just 4
percent in the first seven months of the fiscal year, compared
with a full-year target of 15 percent increase.
With inflation under control, the RBI's most pressing issue
is India's sputtering growth. Annual GDP growth slowed to 5.3
percent between July and September, below its potential rate of
expansion; manufacturing was almost flat. Demand for loans is
anaemic. A reduction in rates by, say, 2 percentage points could
make credit more enticing. It could also boost Indian stock
prices by 18 percent, according to Jefferies analysts.
The RBI's most recent announcement dropped enough hints that
it could start easing rates early next year - possibly even
before it holds its next formal review in February. Delays
beyond that could be risky. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
"Make in India" manufacturing revival is to click with
investors, India needs to demonstrate that the last few years of
stagnation were an aberration, and the economy is not mired in a
middle-income growth trap.
Global demand will be too weak to be of much help to India's
exports. To get the most juice out of the domestic economy, the
RBI will need to cut rates, and do so deeply.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Reserve Bank of India left the benchmark repo rate
unchanged at 8 percent, but left the door open for reductions
starting early next year.
- "If the current inflation momentum and changes in
inflationary expectations continue, and fiscal developments are
encouraging, a change in the monetary policy stance is likely
early next year, including outside the policy review cycle," the
RBI said in its Dec. 2 monetary policy statement.
- Reuters: RBI leaves rates on hold, may cut early next
year
