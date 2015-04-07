April 7 India's central bank kept interest rates
on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, choosing to wait longer to
assess inflationary pressures before making its next move, and
to give banks more time to adjust lending rates to reflect
previous rate cuts.
Most of the 40 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected
the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the key lending repo
rate unchanged.
KEY POINTS:
- RBI keeps repo rate steady at 7.75 percent.
- Reiterated its target of 6 percent CPI by January 2016.
- Sets a new target of 4 percent by the end of 2017/18, the
midpoint of the CPI range.
- RBI to allow Indian corporates to raise external
commercial borrowings through rupee debt overseas.
COMMENTARY:
RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL,
MUMBAI:
"A predictable policy with no surprise as such. Even if it
has maintained status quo on monetary measures, it has announced
a few growth-suppportive structural measures to facilitate
long-term funding by banks to infrastructure to improve policy
transmission. The RBI's year-end inflation forecast supports our
earlier prediction that one more rate cut of 25 basis points is
in the offing around June 2015."
KILLOL PANDYA, SENIOR FUND MANAGER, LIC NOMURA MF ASSET
MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"It's a wait and watch policy while keeping the positive
stance intact. The governor wants earlier 50 bps cuts to
percolate to the economy. He is waiting for other stakeholders
to do their part including government to remove supply side
bottlenecks and banks that still need to do transmission of
policy."
KUMAR RACHAPUDI, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, ANZ BANK,
SINGAPORE:
"The RBI kept all rates on hold and said that future policy
action will be contingent on transmission of lending rates into
the real economy as well upcoming data. I still think we need
more accommodative liquidity conditions in the next six months
to improve transmission as well as see higher lending growth. We
expect the OIS curve to steepen. Look for 2s5s to move towards
+25 basis points from current -12 basis points".
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI:
"As expected the RBI maintained a status quo with a clear
line of communication with regards to further monetary easing.
Though the inflationary situation and government measures to
combat supply side effects have started showing signs of
improvement, the realization of the same seems to be a medium-
term affair. Further the key to a likely 25 bps cut would be
dependent on lending rate revision by the bankers, provided both
the above mentioned measures progresses well in the right
direction."
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT:
"Policy will remain data driven. For the rest of the year,
one can expect 25-50 bps cut, but timing of the same is a tough
call. Changes in bond markets are quite positive.
"The RBI now expects primary dealers to offer liquidity in
semi-liquid government securities, which should improve the
structure in bond markets. Changes on external commercial
borrowings for corporates would also have a positive impact."
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI:
"I am a little disappointed as I was expecting a rate cut.
But the way policy is conducted these days all the rhetorical
language doesn't mean much and it's entirely data driven. It's
quite possible that we get a nice retail inflation print and the
RBI would move. One critical thing that RBI has said is to wait
for the impact of its front-loaded rate cuts on bank lending
rates. I think that will happen very soon and if data is
supportive of a rate cut we might see one between policies."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE:
"Benchmark rates were left unchanged on concerns over
near-term sticky inflation. Calls to lower the cash reserve
ratio to aid policy transmission were meanwhile left unanswered,
as we expected.
"While a lower CRR might have eased liquidity conditions
without straining banks' interest margins, its uncertain whether
that would have been enough to trigger cuts in base lending rate
cuts or stoked credit growth. As far as policy transmission is
impaired due to weak credit demand and concern over banks' asset
quality, infusion of additional liquidity might not do the
trick. Marginal impact on the base rate during the 2012-13 rate
cutting cycle also does not set an encouraging precedent."
MARKET REACTION:
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4
basis points to 7.77 percent after RBI kept rates unchanged at
its policy review.
The NSE index declined 0.4 percent and the NSE bank
index fell as much as 1 percent.
India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate
rose 5 bps to 7.50 percent after the policy.
BACKGROUND
- Growth in India's pivotal services industry lost some
momentum in March as input prices rose at the fastest pace in
nearly a year, a business survey showed.
- RBI chief said on Thursday the country's push to build
infrastructure should not come at the expense of financial
stability, adding banks already had too much exposure to the
sector.
- Indian manufacturing growth accelerated in March after a
jump in demand even though firms pushed up prices at the fastest
rate in four months, a business survey showed.
- India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at 6.03 trillion rupees -
Govt.
- The RBI relaxed rules for foreign investors in
exchange-traded currency derivatives by increasing the trading
limits allowed without an underlying exposure for the USD/INR
pair to $15 million per exchange from $10 million
earlier.
- India's wholesale prices declined at a much
faster-than-expected pace of 2.06 percent on year in February,
their fourth straight monthly fall, on the back of plunging
global oil prices, government data showed.
- India's consumer inflation edged up in February for the
third straight month, mainly driven by food prices, underscoring
the risk of a rebound in inflationary pressures from rising
commodity prices.
- India's industrial output growth accelerated to
2.6 percent in January, mainly driven by growth in the capital
goods sector, government data showed.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)