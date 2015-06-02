* RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 7.25 pct
* Takes no steps to improve liquidity for banks
* Says will track inflation trend, warns of risks
By Rafael Nam and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, June 2 India's central bank cut interest
rates for a third time this year on Tuesday, taking advantage of
subdued inflation to lend more support to an economy that the
bank itself says is not doing as well as latest impressive
growth numbers suggest.
The Reserve Bank of India also left open the possibility of
further cuts later this year, even with forecasts of a
below-average monsoon that could put pressure on food prices.
The quarter point reduction in the repo rate to
7.25 percent was predicted by 35 of 48 analysts polled by
Reuters. Previous cuts in January and March had also been by 25
basis points.
The reduction showed policymakers recognised the need to put
the economy on a sounder footing, regardless of data released
on Friday that showed India outpaced China by growing 7.5
percent in the March quarter.
"We still have very weak investment. We haven't seen a
strong pick-up," RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan told a
newsconference, adding that there were factors to suggest that
growth was weaker than the headline numbers made out.
"In general, the corporate results have been quite weak also
suggesting that final demand is yet to pick up strongly."
Many economists and even Rajan himself say a new way used to
calculate gross domestic product may overstate how fast India is
really growing.
India's chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, said the
rate cut showed the economy was still in need of "policy
support" as it recovered, and welcomed the move.
But while Rajan said the RBI would remain on the
"disinflationary path", further easing would now depend on the
outcome of India's annual rainy season and government moves to
ease the pressure on food prices, which make up almost half the
basket of goods used to measure inflation.
Government monsoon forecasts on Tuesday raised fears that
India couldsuffer its first drought in six years.
"Going forward, room may absolutely open up if monsoon is
better than expected or government action can mitigate any
potential rise in food prices and if energy prices stay
contained," Rajan said, vowing to "take full advantage".
Analysts have been split about whether the RBI would ease
further. A recent Reuters poll had shown most analysts expected
another 25 basis points cut between October and December.
Consumer price inflation hit a four-month low of 4.87
percent in April, well within the RBI's target range of 2 to 6
percent.
But the central bank also projected inflation would rise to
6.0 percent in January 2016, setting up the possibility of no
more rate cuts this year.
NO LIQUIDITY MOVE
Despite demands from India's commercial banks, the RBI did
not take steps to free up liquidity, which bankers had said were
needed for them to lower lending rates further and pass on the
benefits of monetary easing to the broader economy.
Instead, with growth in bank lending at its lowest in almost
two decades, the RBI urged banks to reduce rates quickly.
Markets had already discounted Tuesday's cut, but weakened
after a poor monsoon forecast raised questions over whether
further easing would really be possible. The broader NSE share
index closed 2.3 percent down. While India's benchmark
10-year bonds rose 11 basis points to 7.93
percent, and the rupee weakened to 63.87 per dollar, having
ended Monday at 63.72.
The RBI cut came just weeks after China made its third
interest rate reduction in six months, but growth in India's
giant neighbour has been slowing down.
Having embarked on an easing cycle in January, the RBI's
latest move also completed a reversal of the rate increases
ordered by Rajan between September 2013 to January 2014, when
India was suffering double-digit inflation.
"I would characterise the policy today as neither
conservative nor aggressive. In some sense, it is a Goldilocks
policy: just right given the current situation," Rajan said.
