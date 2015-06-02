(Repeats to remove text of earlier story)
* RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 7.25 pct
* Takes no steps to improve liquidity for banks
* Says will track inflation trend, warns of risks
By Rafael Nam and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, June 2 India's central bank cut interest
rates for a third time this year on Tuesday, taking advantage of
subdued inflation to give more support to an economy that many
economists doubt is doing as well as latest impressive growth
numbers suggest.
The Reserve Bank of India's quarter point reduction in the
repo rate to 7.25 percent was predicted by 35 of 48
analysts polled by Reuters. Previous cuts, in January and March,
had also been by 25 basis points.
The reduction showed policymakers recognised the need to put
the economy on a sounder footing, regardless of data released
on Friday that showed India outpaced China by growing 7.5
percent in the March quarter.
"We still have very weak investment. We haven't seen a
strong pick-up," RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan told a
newsconference, adding that there were factors to suggest that
growth was weaker than the headline numbers made out.
"In general, the corporate results have been quite weak
also suggesting that final demand is yet to pick up strongly,"
Rajan said.
Many economists, inside and outside the government, suspect
a new way used to calculate gross domestic product has
overstated how fast India is rising.
Still, the RBI did not take any new steps to free up
cash-strapped commercial banks' liquidity, which bankers had
said were needed for them to lower lending rates further and
pass on the benefits of monetary easing to the broader economy.
Instead, with growth in bank lending at its lowest in almost
two decades, the RBI bank urged banks to reduce rates quickly.
"Meanwhile, banks should pass through the sequence of rate
cuts into lending rates," the RBI said in its statement.
EASING OVER OR ROOM FOR MORE?
Markets had already discounted the RBI cut. After the move
the broader NSE share index stood 1.4 percent down from
Monday's close. India's benchmark 10-year bonds
fell 3 basis points to 7.85 percent, and the rupee was little
changed at 63.77 per dollar, having ended Monday at 63.72.
Analysts were split about whether the RBI would ease
further. A recent Reuters poll had shown most analysts expected
another 25 basis points cut between October and December.
The RBI warned it would closely track inflationary trends,
citing risks posed to food prices if monsoon rains are weaker
than expected, or global crude prices recover, or the rupee
weakens due to volatility in global markets.
Consumer price inflation hit a four-month low of 4.87
percent in April, well within the RBI's target range of 2 to 6
percent.
But the central bank also projected inflation would rise to
6.0 percent in January 2016, setting up the possibility of no
more rate cuts this year.
For now, the rate reduction answered calls from both the
government and businesses for the RBI to do more to help growth
gather momentum.
Investors are hoping that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
economic reforms and aggressive spending on infrastructure will
take the under achieving economy to another level.
The latest rate reduction showed the RBI's confidence that
that India was in good shape to withstand any market turbulence
when the Federal Reserve finally decides to raise interest
rates, as it is expected to do later this year.
The RBI cut came just weeks after China made its third
interest rate reduction in six months, but growth in India's
giant neighbour has been slowing down.
Having embarked on an easing cycle in January, the RBI's
latest move also completed a reversal of the rate increases
ordered by Rajan between September 2013 to January 2014, when
India was suffering double-digit inflation.
"I would characterise the policy today as neither
conservative nor aggressive. In some sense, it is a Goldilocks
policy: just right given the current situation," Rajan said.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)