MUMBAI Dec 1 India's central bank kept its key
repo lending rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday, as
widely expected, after consumer inflation picked up to a
four-month high and as emerging markets brace for a hike in U.S.
interest rates.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan left
open the door for more easing, noting weak rural and global
demand was holding back economic growth, while highlighting
pockets of weakness in sectors such as construction.
COMMENTARY
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI:
"Today's policy move is largely in shape with the
expectations. The tone for further easing is neutral and would
largely be based upon the coordinated effort in improving the
fiscal path and food management policy, while ensuring the
disinflationary path is a clear priority.
"The sensitivity of commodity prices with respect to
geo-political tensions, demand side inflationary pressure
resulting from implementation of pay commission proposals and to
certain extent the tone of U.S Fed in the upcoming meeting with
other key data inflows would weigh on the central bank's
forthcoming rate agenda."
KUNAL SHAH, FUND MANAGER, DEBT, KOTAK LIFE INSURANCE,
MUMBAI:
"The RBI is keeping a lot of hope that the government will
manage the fiscal deficit even after implementing the pay
commission's recommendations. I think it is a well balanced
policy on upside and downside inflation risks going ahead. It is
less hawkish than what the market was expecting."
MAHENDRA JAJOO, FIXED INCOME FUND MANAGER AT MJ INVESTMENT
SERVICES, MUMBAI:
"The governor is still maintaining an accommodative stance,
he is saying as and when room opens up there can be more rate
cuts, so that's a positive for the markets. He did say that the
fed action can create volatile knee-jerk reaction, but beyond
that there will be no impact.
"At the margin, food prices and pay commission may have some
impact but the government has found enough compensatory areas to
save and lower the fiscal deficit. I am fairly confident that
the combination of the current government and Rajan will ensure
that markets remain in good shape. I think there's room for
another rate cut after the budget next year."
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI:
"This policy is a bit of a non-event, in line with majority
expectations. But going forward the risk is compound, and the
risks point to a very cautious approach to accommodation. This
is a cautious policy. The rate cuts have been front-loaded.
Unless there is commitment of fiscal consolidation in the budget
and a clear sort of path visible for the pay commission and its
effect, I don't think the RBI is likely to move. I think we will
have to wait until after the budget for any move, if at all."
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI:
"There has been a mix of data that has come in the last
couple of months which includes some hardening of food prices,
which RBI is concerned about, and the pay commission - the full
effect of which will only be seen over a period of time. These
of course are causes of concerns, although not causes of worry
yet - it's too early to take that call.
"The path of fiscal consolidation will be very, very
important in determining how many rate cuts you get next year.
Assuming the government sticks to its earlier fiscal
consolidation plan, we have a sense that in the next year you
will get more rate cuts.
"Obviously Fed this month is expected to hike, therefore it
makes sense for RBI to pause. But over a period of time it's
very conformable for RBI to have a very divergent policy. We
have seen in the past that Fed has been ultra accommodative
while the Reserve Bank has been hiking in 2013-14. So there have
been periods of time when there is substantial divergence in the
Fed and RBI policy so we do not expect RBI to follow the Fed in
any way. Of course if the there's some volatility as a result of
the Fed actions, we expect to ride that out."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI:
"The policy statement was along expected lines. We still
think RBI will be on hold in the next policy also and await
fiscal stance and inflation outturn to decide on further
accommodation. In any case we think that inflation has bottomed
out at 5 percent and thus space for further easing is limited to
25 bps."
BACKGROUND
* India's central bank is likely to keep its policy rate
unchanged, following a big cut two months ago, and to sound
cautious about the scope for more easing as it aims to meet its
2017 inflation target and braces for a U.S. rate hike.
* India will allow offshore insurance companies, pension
funds and sovereign wealth funds to lend to local companies for
the long term, the central bank said, easing rules for offshore
borrowing.
* India's economic growth picked up in July-September,
outpacing China on improving domestic demand and manufacturing
activity, and the acceleration could persuade the country's
central bank to keep interest rates unchanged.
* India's fiscal deficit reached 4.11 trillion
rupees ($61.67 billion) during April-October or 74 percent of
the full-year target, government data showed.
* India's central bank is allowing foreign investors to buy
corporate bonds that are either totally or partly in default, it
said, a potential boost to the country's nascent distressed debt
market.
* India's merchandise exports shrank 17.53
percent in October from a year ago to $21.35 billion, government
data showed, on weak global demand.
* India's wholesale prices dropped for a 12th
straight month in October, falling an annual 3.81 percent mainly
due to easing fuel prices, government data showed.
* Rising prices for some food products and firm demand
during the festival season pushed up India's retail inflation to
a four-month high in October, making it less likely the central
bank will cut interest rates at its policy review.
* India's annual industrial output grew at a
slower-than-expected pace of 3.6 percent in September, dampened
by a slower expansion in the mining sector, government data
showed.
* India has eased foreign direct investment norms in 15
major sectors, including mining, defence, civil aviation and
broadcasting, the government said, in a bid to drum up
investment and speed growth.
* India's services industry expanded at its fastest pace in
eight months in October as new business rose with discounting
probably stoking demand, a survey showed.
