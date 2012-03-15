MUMBAI, March 15 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, underscoring
its concern about inflation following the sudden spike in global
oil prices even as economic growth has turned sluggish.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8.5 percent at its mid-quarter review,
in line with forecasts, one day after data showed February
wholesale price index inflation at 6.95 percent,
slightly lower than the RBI's March-end projection of 7 percent.
Analysts view the central bank's comments as "less dovish"
as it has said inflation risks remain and this "will influence
the both the timing and magnitude of future rate actions".
COMMENTARY:
VIVEK RAJPAL, INDIA RATE STRATEGIST, NOMURA, MUMBAI
"RBI is not as dovish as expected. It has rather sounded
cautious on inflation. Though, in their guidance, they have
hinted that future rate actions will be towards lowering the
rates.
RBI, being not so explicitly dovish, may lead to a rise in
OIS rates, which in our view, will be a receiving opportunity,
especially in the front end, as liquidity conditions will ease
in April and the rate cut cycle beginning in April policy
remains a high probability."
JONATHAN CAVENAGH, FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE
"No real surprise after the stronger inflation data
yesterday. They cut the CRR (cash reserve ratio) late last week,
so are doing what China are doing from a liquidity perspective
and trying to manage things that way. Still think a cut is a
strong chance but have to see inflation cool further from here.
"A rate cut in April depends on what the government budget
delivers, if it's deemed expansionary/inflation then chances of
a RBI rate cut are reduced in our view."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"A status quo policy is what we had expected and that is
what it is. The statement clearly highlights the risk to
inflation in the form of crude prices, suppressed inflation and
the likely rupee depreciation. Clearly the statement also
highlights the fiscal deficit being an added source of risk for
inflationary pressures."
SIDDHARTHA ROY, ECONOMIC ADVISOR, TATA GROUP, MUMBAI
"The RBI should cut interest rates in April as core
inflation is showing signs of abating and the investment cycle
is already at its bottom. So unless the cycle is boosted economy
cannot grow.
"Fiscal consolidation is also important because if liquidity
being injected through the CRR cut is borrowed by the
government, the private sector will keep getting crowded out and
as it is cost of money is very high."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA
"It would not have made sense to cut policy rates before the
Budget because it will give a roadmap on fiscal consolidation,
and that will be a relevant policy contributor.
"Inflation has been emphasised in the policy because the
complete pass through of global oil prices has not happened.
Going by experience if the Budget turns out to be populist, then
we may see policy staying more accommodative, and which will
keep inflation structurally high.
"We're seeing sentiment induced move in the 10-year yield.
It may ease to around 8.15 percent by March-end."
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST, CREDIT
AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG
"RBI statement details sound less (although still) dovish,
with no timeframe for rate cut and a lot of focus on upside
risks to inflation. This may delay further recovery of the INR
and expected future fall in INR OIS."
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"The statement is not dovish as expected. Growth slowdown
has been acknowledged but no red flags has been raised.
Inflation on the other hand has been stated to have upside risks
especially with higher oil prices. Suppressed inflation has been
highlighted and it notes that price pressures at retail levels
still remain significant.
"This statement on inflation will influence both the timing
and magnitude of future rate actions and shows that even if RBI
starts reducing rate in its next meeting (April 17), the
magnitude of rate cut is unlikely to be large in FY13."
ASHISH VAIDYA, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF INTEREST
RATES, UBS, MUMBAI
"The RBI's tone is uncertain. The fact is, the RBI is
cognizant of inflationary pressures, and the eventual
pass-through of global oil prices, if and when it happens. There
are political pressures too. The pressure will be seen on the
rupee.
"To my mind, I think the budget will project the fiscal
deficit at 5 percent of GDP.
"The bond market will temporarily bounce to 8.30 percent,
and then get sold off. I maintain my projection of the 10-year
yield to be around 8.47 percent by March-end. We are likely to
see huge supply of bonds, and probably without the OMOs (open
market operations) because liquidity deficit should start
getting adequate."
GAJENDRA NAGPAL, CEO, UNICON FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES, NEW
DELHI
"I think the RBI would wait for little longer (before
starting to reduce rates). Obviously they had done the CRR cut
only recently. I think that's strong enough for the markets to
move on. To that extent, I think it would be a little ambitious
if you start to expect a rate cut. It depends on how the prices
and inflation play out."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE LTD, SINGAPORE
"The post-decision commentary was less dovish that we had
anticipated, as the RBI highlighted several factors that still
pose upside risks to inflation, including the suppressed price
components. This lends us to believe that RBI stands ready to
loosen policy levers if the government plays its part and puts
forth a credible fiscal consolidation plan to shape the
inflation outlook hereon.
"However we are not very optimistic on the latter given
political compulsions and with the central bank stressing yet
again that timing and magnitude of rate action (cuts) depend on
inflation, scope for a cut in April are muddied further."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"The guidance is surprising in that RBI seems to be more
worried about inflation after the headline and core inflation
have come down. The reasons cited such as high oil prices and
suppressed inflation are likely to remain a concern in the
quarters ahead also. Based on today's statement, one may
conclude that RBI will never be able to cut rates. However. I
believe that the central bank will cut rates in April;
presumably tomorrow's budget will pave the way for a change in
RBI's thinking."
PRADEEP MADHAV, MANAGING DIRECTOR, STCI PRIMARY DEALER,
MUMBAI
"Inflation is still a risk as pointed out by RBI. The
uncertain geopolitical situation is also a danger, especially
for crude prices. A full pass-through of the past rise in global
oil prices too has not happened in India, so it is wise to adopt
a wait-and-watch approach on rates.
"But that said, if most things remain constant, I still
think there is a fair chance of a rate cut in April because by
then we will have an idea of the fiscal deficit situation. A cut
then will also help in pushing the borrowing programme for
2012/13 that is likely to be front-loaded."
JAGANNADHAM THUNUGUNTLA, HEAD OF RESEARCH, SMC GLOBAL
SECURITIES, NEW DELHI
"The decision clearly reflects that inflation remains the
anchor point for the RBI policy irrespective of the concerns
about growth.
"The central bank wants to wait and see what the government
does on the fiscal management front in the budget tomorrow. The
rate cut will come once the RBI becomes comfortable with the
fiscal situation as well as the oil prices."
NIRAV DALAL, PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DEBT, CAPITAL
MARKETS, YES BANK, MUMBAI:
"A lot now depends upon how growth in the global economy
shapes up. If the world economy continues to do well as recent
data points suggest and consequently if commodity prices stay
where they are or rise further, then the April rate cut from RBI
might not be a done thing."
R.K. GUPTA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TAURUS MUTUAL FUND, NEW DELHI
"First thing is yesterday (data showed) the inflation rate
started going up. The second thing is the railway freight has
already increased by 20-25 percent and there is a possibility
that petrol and diesel prices will also go up in due course of
time because of the global crude prices. So, inflation is likely
to go up. I think the RBI is concerned on that account that's
why they did not reduce the rate of interest. My fear is that if
that scenario continues, the RBI may not cut rates in the next
review also."
MARKET REACTION:
Indian federal bond yields and overnight indexed swap rates
rose after the policy review.
At 11:05 a.m. (0535 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond
yield was at 8.34 percent, up 4 basis points
(bps) from its level before the data was released.
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 6 bps
to 7.55 percent, and the one-year rate rose 7 bps
to 8.12 percent.
India's main share index and the rupee
remained broadly unchanged.
LINKS:
BACKGROUND:
- India's inflation picked up for the first time
in five months to 6.95 percent in February, although the number
remains below the central bank's end-March projection of 7
percent.
- The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio requirement
for banks on March 9, sooner and more sharply than expected to
ease tight liquidity.
- Production at factories, mines and utilities in January
expanded 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the highest since June
2011 and from market estimate of 2.1 percent.
- But growth in Asia's third largest economy
fell to 6.1 percent in the quarter ended December, the weakest
pace in almost three years, data released in February showed.
- The RBI remains focused on economic growth even though
rising oil prices have emerged as an inflationary risk, Deputy
Governor Subir Gokarn said early this month.
(Compiled by treasury team in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)