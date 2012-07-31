(Adds comments, market reaction)
MUMBAI, July 31 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged for the second time since June, in line
with expectations, while cutting its growth forecast and lifting
its inflation outlook as economic conditions deteriorate.
The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
at 8 percent and left the cash reserve ratio
for banks at 4.75 percent. CRR is the share of
deposits banks must keep with the RBI.
COMMENTARY:
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, ECONOMIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, HONG KONG
"We believe that the inflation revision is more important
and will make it more difficult to cut rates, but we maintain
our call for a modest 50 bps in cuts later this year in the face
of significantly below-target growth. Importantly, the RBI
highlighted India's challenges without offering a clear path to
overcoming them, which will be negative for market sentiment.
"Overall, the impact of the meeting will be improved
liquidity due to the SLR cut, higher INR OIS rates and bond
yields due to lower chances of rate cuts, and lower equities as
a combination of weaker growth forecast and more elevated
inflation call is not supportive. The INR should fall on lower
chances of monetary policy stimulus due to upward inflation
revision and on negative comments on growth outlook and twin
deficits."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"The policy is in line with expectations as the central bank
has attached more weight to upside risks to inflation than to
downside risks to growth.
"A reduction in banks' statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) is a
wise move, as it would improve liquidity comfort for banks whose
SLR is close to the limit."
SACHIDANAND SHUKLA, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF
ECONOMIST, ENAM SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"By raising the inflation projection, the Reserve Bank of
India is giving out a message that it will remain hawkish in the
near term, unless supply-side and fiscal measures are taken.
"The cut in banks' statutory liquidity ratio is a
re-assurance that the RBI will remain true to its stance of
maintaining adequate liquidity in the banking system. The move
takes advantage of the low credit demand at present."
SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, HEAD OF REGIONAL RATES AND FX
STRATEGY, CIMB, KUALA LUMPUR
"An overall hawkish stance with the bare minimum being done
by RBI, particularly the SLR cut by 100 bps. The communique is
targeting inflation and it is appropriate they did not cut the
policy rates. GDP growth reduced is in line with our
expectations that India's macroeconomic dynamics -- trend growth
and C/A balance is deep in negative macro economic dynamics.
"We see further rate cuts will be measured and with
inflationary pressures intact, calling for further rate cuts
will remain a gamble. Any form of easing should be seen from the
angle of currency softness, that will help reduce the current
negative macro dynamics that India is facing."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"An expected decision on the repo and CRR, with the move to
trim the SLR intended to free-up funds for lending purposes and
channelized into the real economy. This step could also lower
corporate borrowing rates and prevent crowding out of the
private sector.
"RBI meanwhile has made it abundantly clear that price
stability will be in focus, especially as the effectiveness of
the monetary policy signals are distorted by an expansionary
fiscal stance.
"The broad strokes of the post-policy comments are broadly
similar to the ones expressed in June, with pressure to build on
the government to at least undertake baby-steps towards fiscal
consolidation."
NIRAV DALAL, PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR DEBT CAPITAL
MARKETS, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"The move to cut SLR is a bit of a surprise. There are only
two reasons the SLR should be cut. One is if you want to allow
banks greater ability to refinance in an environment of
significantly tight liquidity deficit. The other reason is to
encourage banks to move out of government bonds and lend more.
"In the current environment, when the credit offtake is
good, and liquidity position is reasonable, there was no
apparent reason to cut SLR. The cut only increases the pool of
refinancing in the wake of significant supply of bonds in the
coming months, and the chance of additional fiscal slippage."
A. PRASANNA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES, PRIMARY
DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI
"This policy sticks to the script in the macro-economic
report. The cut in banks' statutory liquidity ratio (SLR)
doesn't make a difference. Credit growth has not picked up
because rates are higher for corporates, and banks have asset
quality issues.
"In the short term, bond yields will go up. But everyone in
the market knows there will be open market operations (OMOs).
And, the RBI's heavy hand has helped bond market clear the
supply year after year.
"At present, it doesn't look as if the RBI is in a position
to cut rates. However, there is enough room in the second half
of the year for a 50 basis points cut, but the timing is
difficult to determine."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI
"Today's action was no more a surprise for the market. A
non-event reflects the central bank's prudent effort in
controlling the inflationary expectation and leaves the growth
onus in the government's hand. Further cutting down the SLR
would have little impact on the overall systemic liquidity and
would negatively weigh on the government securities market in
the near term.
"The path of monetary easing would henceforth be guided by
the pace of fiscal reforms with near-term focus on expenditure
restructuring. A delayed response from the government's end
might handicap the quantum of rate cut in the forthcoming policy
meet."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"RBI's decision to keep rates unchanged clearly shows the
growing concern on the persistently sticky inflationary
pressures even as growth momentum slows down.
"We expect RBI to carefully monitor the growth-inflation
dynamics going forward to change its policy stance."
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"The Reserve Bank of India struck a hawkish stance in its
monetary policy statement. Once again, containing inflation and
inflationary expectations have been highlighted as the priority.
"On economic growth, though the moderation has been noted,
the RBI sees limited role of rate cuts in stimulating growth.
Overall it affirms our view that any rate cut from the RBI is
unlikely in rest of 2012."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI
"The Reserve Bank of India is in a tight spot with growth
slowing and inflation rising. The policy shows inflation remains
the primary objective of the RBI, and hence the hawkish tone."
"With a cut in bank's statutory liquidity ratio announced,
we expect the RBI will now do more open market operations to
support the huge government borrowing."
MARKET REACTION:
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield was last
trading up 7 basis points on day at 8.22 percent, after rising
to as much as 8.28 percent immediately post the SLR cut.
* The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 10 bps
to 7.10 percent from its previous close, while the 1- year rate
rose 4 bps to 7.68 percent.
* The main share index and the bank Nifty
briefly retraced losses post the policy, before
falling again.
* The partially convertible rupee also briefly
turned flat on the day, but fell again in line with shares to
trade at 55.73 per dollar, from 55.5850/5950 at previous close.
BACKGROUND:
- The Reserve Bank of India painted a gloomy picture of the
country's economy on Monday, citing both a sluggish growth
outlook and persistent inflation.
- The wholesale price index, India's main
inflation indicator, rose a lower-than-expected annual 7.25
percent in June, its slowest rise since January. But food prices
remained elevated and consumer price inflation was
at 10.02 percent in June, due to poor monsoon rains.
- Both wholesale and consumer price inflation are way above
the Reserve Bank of India's comfort levels, central bank
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on July 16. The RBI's threshold
level for inflation is around 5 percent, he said.
- Production at factories, mines and utilities rose 2.4
percent in May from a year earlier, driven by manufacturing
growth. The number, which was ahead of a Reuters poll forecast
for an 1.8 percent increase, was the largest growth in output
since February.
(Reporting by Treasury team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)