The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep its key interest rates unchanged on Tuesday for the second time in a row as inadequate rains threatens to add to inflation outlook, putting more pressure on the government to implement reform measures. The central bank painted a gloomy picture of the country's economy in its macro-economic report released on Monday, citing both a sluggish growth outlook and persistent inflation. In a recent Reuters poll, 19 of 20 analysts expect the central bank to hold its repo rate at 8 percent at its first-quarter monetary policy review. The rate decision is at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). To see stories on the RBI, India's economy and the monsoon's progress, double-click in the brackets: LATEST > India seen leaving rates on hold as inflation too high > India cbank warns on growth, inflation, ahead of policy POLL > India seen holding policy rate steady > Indian economy to grow at slowest pace in 10 years > Asian economic powerhouses subdued, recovery to be muted ECONOMY > India seen holding back on reform; poor monsoon to blame > India discusses possible drought, monsoon rains poor > Weather-driven food inflation another headache for India > India committed to key retail sector reform-trade min > India has scope to cut government borrowing-Finmin official > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y-govt > India inflation eases; monsoon holds key to rate cut ANALYSIS/BREAKINGVIEWS > India's shopping malls lose bustle as economy cools > Time to buy India? Some investors say yes > India's PM can start by tackling silly laws EARLIER STORIES > India cbank urges corporates to cut FX speculation > India inflation way above cbank comfort level-RBI chief > India's non-inflationary growth down at 7.5 pct - RBI chief (Compiled by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta)