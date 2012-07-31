India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday for the second straight review, showing that bringing down stubbornly high inflation is its top priority even as economic conditions deteriorate. Underlining its policy dilemma as it faces pressure to reduce rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2013, while at the same time raising its inflation forecast. The RBI left its policy repo rate at 8 percent and cash reserve ratio for banks at 4.75 percent. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must keep with the RBI. To see stories on the RBI, India's economy and the monsoon's progress, double-click in the brackets: LATEST > India cbank holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast > Indian banks reluctant to cut rates despite easier liquidity > INTERVIEW-Drought could delay India fuel reforms - adviser > India seen leaving rates on hold as inflation too high > India cbank warns on growth, inflation, ahead of policy POLL > India seen holding policy rate steady > Indian economy to grow at slowest pace in 10 years > Asian economic powerhouses subdued, recovery to be muted ECONOMY > India seen holding back on reform; poor monsoon to blame > India discusses possible drought, monsoon rains poor > Weather-driven food inflation another headache for India > India committed to key retail sector reform-trade min > India has scope to cut government borrowing-Finmin official > India's June consumer inflation 10.02 pct y/y-govt > India inflation eases; monsoon holds key to rate cut ANALYSIS/BREAKINGVIEWS > India's shopping malls lose bustle as economy cools > Time to buy India? Some investors say yes > India's PM can start by tackling silly laws EARLIER STORIES > India cbank urges corporates to cut FX speculation > India inflation way above cbank comfort level-RBI chief > India's non-inflationary growth down at 7.5 pct - RBI chief (Compiled by Shamik Paul and Neha Dasgupta)