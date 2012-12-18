MUMBAI, Dec 18 India's central bank left its key interest rates
unchanged as expected on Tuesday but said policy focus was shifting towards
growth, reiterating its October guidance of further easing in the first quarter
of 2013 as inflation was seen cooling.
Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:
POLICY MEASURES
* Keeps repo rate unchanged at 8 percent.
* Reverse repo stays at 7 percent.
* Cash reserve ratio stays at 4.25 percent.
RBI DEPUTY GOVERNOR SUBIR GOKARN COMMENTS:
* Our guidance in October was based on the projection that suggested the
(inflation) numbers will go up a bit in Q3 (Oct-Dec) and start to subside in the
later half of Q4 (Jan-March) and onwards.
* The two numbers that we have had since the October review have actually
come below our projection. In that sense we are seeing at least that the
trajectory is moving favourably, at least the bump is not happening.
* Currently the high LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) borrowing was
largely a buildup of government cash balances following the advance tax
collections and based on that we felt that a permanent measure like CRR
reduction was not warranted to address the liquidity pressure. We have done two
OMOs in the last two weeks and if we feel the need to do any more we will
continue with that.
* This (November inflation) was quite a sharp decline and there was, if not
a very sharp, quite a significant revision in the September numbers which took
that month's final number up to 8 percent and of course the CPI is still
hovering around 10 percent. So the same story is not emerging from all the
indices.
* We use the WPI as the benchmark, we use the WPI to measure core and in
that sense we are sticking to and are watching that very closely in terms of the
trajectory. But we need to keep in mind that there are some risks in the
environment which we have referred to in our guidance.
* It (CPI) is a part of our dashboard and the fact that it is high is a
matter of concern but is only a part of the dashboard.
POLICY STANCE
* Monetary policy has to increasingly shift focus and respond to threats to
growth from this point onwards.
* Recent inflation pattern reinforces October guidance for policy easing in
Jan-March.
* Liquidity conditions will be managed to support growth.
* Even as policy emphasis shifts towards growth, it will remain sensitive to
inflation risks.
INFLATION STANCE
* Emerging patterns reinforce the likelihood of steady moderation in
inflation going into 2013/14.
* Inflation may edge higher over next two months.
* Though consumer price inflation remains stubborn, the pace of moderation
in wholesale price inflation has been faster than anticipated.
* Excess capacity in some sectors is working towards moderating core
inflation.
* Headline inflation has been below RBI projections for past two months.
* Decline in core inflation has been comforting.
* Elevated food and commodity prices remain contingent risks, especially for
emerging and developing economies facing domestic supply constraints.
GROWTH, ECONOMY
* GDP growth is evolving along the baseline projection of 5.8 percent for
2012/13.
* There are some incipient signs of pick-up though growth remains
significantly below its recent trend.
* Recent government policy initiatives, further reforms should help improve
investment climate.
* Biggest risk to the global outlook stems from political economy
considerations that could impede, delay or erode resolute policy action.
* Some indications of a modest firming up of activity in Q3
(October-December).
* Rabi (winter) sowing coverage is expanding steadily, improving the
prospects of agricultural growth.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat)