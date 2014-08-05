MUMBAI Aug 5 India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but
warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon
rains spark a surge in food prices.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also lowered banks' minimum
bond holding requirements, known as the statutory liquidity
ratio (SLR), by half a percentage point to 22.0 percent to free
up more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.00
percent as expected by nearly all 43 economists polled by
Reuters ahead of the policy review. The repo rate has been
unchanged since January, when the RBI increased it by a quarter
percentage point.
COMMENTARY
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI:
"The tone of the policy statement appears to be unchanged
from June policy but I am a bit surprised with SLR reduction at
this moment because credit demand is still weak. The banking
industry still has excess SLR. I have a feeling RBI has
implemented it as a long term reform measure to inculcate the
sense of fiscal discipline. I think the guidance if one reads it
carefully, is cautious rather than dovish.
He is giving a clear signal that one should not expect any
monetary policy easing in a fairly long period of time because
while RBI is confident that it will attain inflation target of
at 8 percent by January 2015, it is not so confident to attain
the 6 percent by 2016."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL,
MUMBAI:
"While maintaining the medium-term inflation target of 6
percent by 2016 is clearly a priority, the bank's approach
towards policy action would be more of a balanced approach
leaving the policy rates unchanged up until November 2014. On
the other hand, the SLR cut by 50 bps and subsequent reduction
in SLR holdings under HTM category to 24 percent would
essentially infuse some growth-supportive liquidity in the
system."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"RBI's policy today has been slightly hawkish than the last
statement by shifting the inflation target from 8 percent
towards the medium term target of 6 percent, thereby further
affirming our view of a pause on the repo rate front at least
through this year."
KILLOL PANDYA, FUND MANAGER-DEBT AT LIC NOMURA MUTUAL FUND,
MUMBAI
"The initial outcome seem quite hawkish on inflation as the
inflation target has been shifted from 8 percent towards the
medium term target of around 6 percent. Rest of the things are
pretty much in line with market expectations. It seems like
there would not be any rate cuts at least in this calendar
year."
BACKGROUND
- India's annual consumer price inflation rose
7.31 percent in June from a year earlier - the lowest since
figures were first published in January 2012 - helped by a
slowdown in food inflation and a favourable statistical base.
- India's wholesale price inflation in June
eased to a four-month low of 5.43 percent, helped by slower
increases in food and fuel costs.
- India's industrial production grew an annual
4.7 percent in May, the highest since October 2012, providing
welcome positive news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new
government as manufacturing activity and electricity generation
increased.
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the
central bank was "determined" to make sure consumer inflation
eases down along a "glide path."
- India's fiscal deficit in the first quarter
of the 2014/15 financial year touched 2,978.59 billion rupees
($49.2 billion), or 56.1 percent of the full-year target.
- India's fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year
is "daunting", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers in
parliament.
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Anupama Dwivedi)