* RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 8.00 pct
* Reiterates target of 6 pct retail inflation by Jan 2016
* Cuts SLR for banks by 50 bps to 22.0 pct from Aug. 9
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Aug 5 India's central bank kept its key
policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, and
voiced a commitment to bringing down inflation that convinced
many analysts that markets will have to wait until next year for
the next cut in rates.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate
at 8.00 percent, as expected by nearly all 43
economists surveyed by Reuters for a poll published last week.
The repo rate has been unchanged since January, when the RBI
increased it by a quarter percentage point.
"The upside risks to the target of ensuring CPI inflation at
or below 8 percent by January 2015 remain, although overall
risks are more balanced than in June," Governor Raghuram Rajan
wrote in the RBI statement on its policy review.
"It is, therefore, appropriate to continue maintaining a
vigilant monetary policy stance as in June, while leaving the
policy rate unchanged."
Rajan stressed that the next goal was to bring inflation
down to 6 percent by January 2016, while warning of upside risks
to that target also.
Analysts said the RBI statement could put to rest any
prospect of rate cuts for a while, with many ruling out the
chances of any reduction this year.
"I think we will be in a pause mode for an extended period of
time," said Mohan Shenoi, treasurer at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The RBI did, however, announce steps to free up resources
for banks to lend, a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government as it seeks to encourage investment in order to put
momentum back in sluggish economic growth.
The central bank said it would continue to focus on spurring
more lending and lowered banks' minimum bond holding
requirements, known as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), by
half a percentage point to 22.0 percent of deposits to free up
more money for lending, effective from Aug. 9.
The RBI also cut the ceiling on debt that must be
held-to-maturity (HTM) by lenders half a percentage point to 24
percent.
It did not provide an estimate on how much credit growth
that could spur.
The measures come after the RBI had also cut the SLR by half
a percentage point in June.
India's benchmark 10-year bond fell, sending
its yield up 9 bps to 8.82 percent, as cuts in both the SLR and
HTM are likely to pressure bond prices due to new supply.
The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 60.73/74 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.93/94, partly due to the
RBI's caution over the prospects for rate cuts.
Rajan again reiterated a commitment to developing money
markets after introducing term repos, or cash for loan
transactions in 7- and 14-day increments, this year.
INFLATION TARGETS
The RBI retained its economic growth forecast of 5.5 percent
for 2014/15, depending on whether monsoons or geo-political
tensions intensify.
The crucial goal for India is the creation of enough jobs to
absorb its rapidly increasing workforce, and growth of below 5
percent in each the last two years was far below what was
needed. Industrialists have been calling for lower interest
rates, but for sustainable growth, inflation has to be conquered
first, and the RBI said there were upside risks.
In June, the retail inflation rate was the lowest since the
government started publishing the data series in January 2012,
with the consumer price index (CPI) showing a 7.31
percent rise from a year earlier.
Following a weak start to the monsoon rains, food price
inflation remains one of the biggest challenges for India,
despite government measures to curb hoarding of food articles
and setting limits on the export of onions and potatoes, two
staples in Indian cooking.
Rajan said the pressure was on to meet both inflation
targets for 2015 and 2016.
"We are getting close to the end of the year when our first
target has to be met," Rajan told a news conference after the
review. "We need to also be confident in reaching the 6 percent
(target)."
