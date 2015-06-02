Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan prepares to read the bi-monthly monetary policy statement at a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India chief said the biggest uncertainty ahead was the outcome of the annual monsoon, after the rains missed their normal start date, along with subsequent government action.

"Each path of the sequence is fraught with uncertainty. So we need to figure out how this plays out. And, clearly government action is very important," Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said after the central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday.

