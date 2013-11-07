* S&P reaffirms India's BBB- ratings, maintains negative
outlook
* Says will review ratings once new government lays out
agenda
* Barclays says rating downgrade fears off-table for now
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Nov 7 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday
it will review India's rating once a new government due to be
elected next year lays out its policy agenda, reducing the
prospect of a destabilising downgrade to below investment grade
ahead of the polls.
That could delay the next review until after May 2014, by
when India is due to hold a general election, although S&P added
it could move earlier should the country's fiscal or external
standing deteriorate.
The credit rating agency said it would cut India's current
rating, at the lowest investment grade, should the next
government fail to provide a credible plan to reverse low
economic growth.
Alternatively, the agency said it may revise India's outlook
back to "stable" from the current "negative", should a new
government have an agenda to restore growth, improve finances,
or allow the implementation of an effective monetary policy.
S&P is the only one of the three major credit agencies with
a "negative" outlook on India. The country is rated "BBB-minus"
or its equivalent by these agencies, meaning any cut would lead
into so-called junk territory with any downgrade.
"If we believe that the agenda can restore some of India's
lost growth potential, consolidate its fiscal accounts, and
permit the conduct of an effective monetary policy, we may
revise the outlook to stable," S&P said in a statement.
"If, however, we see continued policy drift, we may lower
the rating within a year."
S&P cut its outlook on India to "negative" in April last
year.
A delay in the review of India's ratings could provide a
reprieve to the ruling Congress Party which has long argued
against a downgrade. Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to stable
in June on the back of steps taken by the government to contain
the budget deficit.
Still, shares fell on Thursday while the rupee
weakened against the dollar, as investors remain concerned about
the prospect of a downgrade.
"We think this commentary is marginally positive," Barclays
said in an email to clients.
"We think S&P has effectively given the next government a
window to usher in economic reforms."
India's economic growth slowed to a decade low of 5 percent
in the fiscal year that ended in March. Analysts have widely
attributed the slower growth to the government's lack of
decisive policy action and high interest rates.
India's current account and fiscal deficits are also seen as
leaving it vulnerable to foreign investor sell-offs, most
recently in late August when the rupee fell to a record
low.
The Congress Party, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has
staked its re-election bid on an ambitious subsidised food
programme that aims to cover two-thirds of households.
S&P estimated on Thursday the bill could double the size of
the government's food subsidy in future budgets to about 1.5
percent of gross domestic product.
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Rafael Nam)