MUMBAI Feb 28 Moody's Investors Service said
India's 2015/16 budget unveiled on Saturday was "credit
neutral," adding the agency would monitor whether the government
can fulfill its pledge to meet its fiscal deficit by boosting
economic growth.
The government on Saturday pushed back the deadline to cut
the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product to
2017/18, a year later than previously expected, seeking more
elbow room to focus on economic growth.
"There is still a constraint on the credit profile from the
fiscal side. The government is going to privilege growth and not
fiscal consolidation. That is the government's prerogative,"
said Atsi Sheth, Moody's sovereign ratings analyst, told
Reuters.
"I would say that on a balance this (budget) was credit
neutral."
Jaitley forecast that growth would accelerate to 8-8.5
percent in the fiscal year starting in April, up from 7.4
percent this year, under a budget unveiled on Saturday that
focuses on stoking investments.
Sheth underscored the need for the government to work
towards a timely rollout of its ambitious goods and services tax
(GST), while saying more efficient direct cash subsidy transfers
would also be important.
The continuing fiscal deficit, however, along with the
deteriorating asset quality of public sector banks remain a
constraint to India's sovereign credit profile, Sheth added.
