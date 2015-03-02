MUMBAI, March 2 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
does not expect an upgrade to India's sovereign debt rating in
the next year in the absence of substantial, quality reforms, it
said on Monday, days after the government's budget slowed the
pace of fiscal consolidation.
India needs to at least strengthen two of its macroeconomic
metrics on growth, inflation and fiscal health, said Kim Eng
Tan, Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings for
Standard & Poor's.
"However, again, (a) very big improvement is unlikely to
come through in next year or so... We don't see the rating going
up in the next year or so," Tan said.
S&P currently rates India at "BBB-minus", its lowest
investment grade rating, with a "Stable" outlook.
The ratings agency said the quality of fiscal consolidation
was not as good as it could have been on structural front, after
Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley pushed back by a year, to
2017/18, a deadline for cutting the fiscal deficit to 3 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP).
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)