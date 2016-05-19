NEW DELHI May 19 Moody's Investors Service
could consider upgrading India's sovereign rating if the
government's planned fiscal consolidation is faster than its
expectations, Marie Diron, a senior vice president at the
agency's Sovereign Risk Group told Reuters on Thursday.
However, if the government slowed its fiscal consolidation
plans or faltered on its reform implementation, the ratings
agency would stabilise the rating at the current "Baa3," Diron
said.
"What would potentially trigger an upgrade would be a faster
progress in fiscal consolidation than we are currently
expecting," Diron said in a telephone interview from Singapore.
The ratings agency currently rates India at "Baa3", the
lowest investment grade rating, with a "positive" outlook.
Diron added Moody's was focussing on the credibility and
effectiveness of the country's monetary policy framework more
than on who the central bank governor was when asked about the
re-appointment of Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan
to a second term.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by
Rafael Nam)