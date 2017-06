Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, speaks during ''The Citi Series on Asian Business Leaders'' at the Asia Society in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files

MUMBAI Banks need an additional capital of 5 trillion rupees to comply with the Basel III regulations, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said at a banking event on Tuesday.

He also said the government needs to infuse 900 billion rupees into state-run banks to maintain majority share holding under the Basel III.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Shamik Paul)