MUMBAI, June 18 India's central bank left interest rates and the cash reserve ratio for banks unchanged on Monday, defying widespread expectations for a rate cut as it warned that doing so could worsen inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 8 percent and left the cash reserve ratio for banks at 4.75 percent.

"Further reduction in the policy interest rate at this juncture, rather than supporting growth, could exacerbate inflationary pressures," the RBI wrote in its mid-quarter policy review.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rate cut, most likely of 25 basis points, while some government officials had also been calling for a rate cut.

India's economic growth skidded to 5.3 percent in the March quarter, its weakest in nine years, but May headline inflation rose to 7.55 percent, according to data released last week.

(Created by Tony Munroe)