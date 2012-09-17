* RBI holds rates despite wave of policy reforms by New
Delhi
* Bonds, stocks, rupee weaken after interest rates unchanged
* RBI says fighting inflation remains priority
* Finance minister expects more "supportive measures" at
next review
* S&P notes reforms not a done deal; state options to dull
impact
By Aradhana Aravindan and Tony Munroe
MUMBAI, Sept 17 India's central bank left
interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for
banks on Monday, disappointing market hopes that it would follow
up the government's unexpected spate of bold reform measures by
reducing borrowing costs.
While the Reserve Bank of India praised New Delhi's
long-stalled policy initiatives to bolster growth and shore up
its creaking fiscal position, it said the primary focus of
monetary policy remained fighting stubbornly high inflation.
The government, in turn, made clear it wants a rate cut at
the bank's next monetary policy review in six weeks time, and
said it was not yet finished with reforms.
"I am very confident that between now and Oct. 30, since the
government is expected to take a number of additional policy
measures and also lay out the path of fiscal correction, the
response of RBI on Oct. 30 will be far more supportive of
growth," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told reporters.
The central bank held its policy repo rate at 8
percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll taken on
Friday, hours before New Delhi said it would allow foreign
direct investment in industries including supermarkets and
airlines. On Thursday, the government had announced a sharp
increase in the price of heavily subsidised diesel.
Several economists said their expectations for when the RBI,
which has two more policy reviews scheduled this year, might cut
rates remained unchanged. The most recent Reuters poll forecast
a median 25 basis point rate cut by the end of 2012.
"The RBI is still focused on managing inflation. Future
moves will be a function of how the government sorts out the
fiscal mess," said Rajeev Malik, senior economist at CLSA in
Singapore.
"A rate cut today would have made the RBI a laughing stock
given that inflation is high, rising and will rise more, and it
is already above the RBI's forecast."
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which earlier this year
threatened to cut India's rating to junk, also offered a
cautious response to the government's reform efforts, saying the
moves on foreign investment were encouraging but that it
remained to be seen whether they could be implemented.
Since individual states will be allowed to opt-in or out of
allowing in foreign supermarkets, "the actual impact from this
measure might be less than expected," Takahira Ogawa, S&P's
director of sovereign Ratings, said in an email.
RESERVE RATIO CUT
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must keep with it, by 25 basis points to 4.5
percent in a move to inject about 170 billion rupees ($3.12
billion) into the banking system ahead of expected liquidity
tightness due to advance tax payments and festive-season demand.
"The RBI felt compelled so they have chosen the least
harmful way of responding by a token CRR cut," said A. Prasanna,
an economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
The Indian rupee and bond prices weakened immediately after
the RBI decision, with the yield on the 10-year bond
rising 5 basis points from before the RBI
statement to 8.17 percent. The one-year swap rate
rose 8 bps to 7.68 percent from before the release.
The main stock index also trimmed gains.
"The government's recent actions have paved the way for a
more favourable growth-inflation dynamic by initiating a shift
in expenditure away from consumption (subsidies) and towards
investment," the RBI wrote in its policy statement.
"However, in the current situation, persistent inflationary
pressures alongside risks emerging from twin deficits - current
account deficit and fiscal deficit - constrain a stronger
response of monetary policy to growth risks," the RBI said.
REFORM FRENZY
The RBI has held borrowing costs steady since a
deeper-than-expected 50 basis point cut in April, and has
repeatedly called on the government to do its part by improving
its fiscal position, which had fuelled some expectations that it
might cut rates as a gesture in reply to the government's moves.
In an unexpected 24-hour frenzy late last week, New Delhi
unveiled a slate of measures to rein in a ballooning fiscal
deficit and avoid being the first of the big BRICS emerging
economies to have its credit rating downgraded to junk.
But a spike in August inflation data, released on Friday,
from July's near three-year low appeared to put paid to any
hopes the diesel price hike and other reforms might persuade the
RBI to move on rates.
India's wholesale price index rose a
higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier,
mainly driven by higher food prices.
The diesel price rise will aggravate short term inflation.
But, along with the measures unveiled on Friday, it shows the
government is serious about fiscal consolidation and encouraging
investment, and may make RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao more
inclined to ease monetary policy sooner than later.
The government kicked into gear late last week after a wave
of corruption scandals had weakened it and led to months of
little substantive policy action, souring investor sentiment and
putting at risk India's investment-grade credit rating.
It still must overcome political opposition, including from
within the ruling Congress party coalition, to make the reforms
stick.
Analysts had cut their economic growth forecasts for the
current fiscal year - some to as low as 5.1 percent - amid
stalled growth in industrial and manufacturing activity and
concerns about the current account and fiscal deficits and lack
of reforms. By comparison, the prime minister's economic
advisory panel's trimmed-down forecast of 6.7 percent looks
optimistic.
India was growing at a nearly double-digit pace before the
2008 global financial crisis.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus
plan last week complicates the RBI's task, as the injection of
liquidity delivered by the Fed's measures may push up global
commodity prices and add to inflationary pressures in India.
