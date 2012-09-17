Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, saying the primary focus of monetary policy remains fighting inflation, days after the government unveiled a spree of reforms to boost growth and improve its fiscal position.
The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.
The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.
It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.
Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.
RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE
23.00 11-08-2012
24.00 18-12-2010
25.00 07-11-2009
24.00 08-11-2008
25.00 25-10-1997
31.50 29-10-1994
33.75 17-09-1994
34.25 20-08-1994
34.75 16-10-1993
37.25 18-09-1993
37.50 21-08-1993
37.75 06-03-1993
38.00 06-02-1993
38.25 09-01-1993
38.50 29-02-1992
38.50 22-09-1990
38.00 02-01-1988
37.50 25-04-1987
37.00 06-07-1985
36.50 08-06-1985
36.00 01-09-1984
35.50 28-07-1984
35.00 30-10-1981
34.50 25-09-1981
34.00 01-12-1978
33.00 01-07-1974
32.00 08-12-1973
30.00 17-11-1972
29.00 04-08-1972
28.00 28-08-1970
27.00 24-04-1970
26.00 05-02-1970
25.00 16-09-1964
20.00 16-03-1949
