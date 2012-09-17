An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left interest rates unchanged but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, saying the primary focus of monetary policy remains fighting inflation, days after the government unveiled a spree of reforms to boost growth and improve its fiscal position.

The Reserve Bank of India held the policy repo rate at 8 percent, and subsequently, the reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 7.00 percent.

The RBI cut the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must keep with the central bank, by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent.

It also left the minimum requirement for banks' government bond holdings at 23 percent of deposits.

(To read the main story on RBI's rate decision, click reut.rs/Ozh4KF)

(Also read experts' view on RBI's rate decision, click reut.rs/Ozi80W)

Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) since 1949.

RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE

23.00 11-08-2012

24.00 18-12-2010

25.00 07-11-2009

24.00 08-11-2008

25.00 25-10-1997

31.50 29-10-1994

33.75 17-09-1994

34.25 20-08-1994

34.75 16-10-1993

37.25 18-09-1993

37.50 21-08-1993

37.75 06-03-1993

38.00 06-02-1993

38.25 09-01-1993

38.50 29-02-1992

38.50 22-09-1990

38.00 02-01-1988

37.50 25-04-1987

37.00 06-07-1985

36.50 08-06-1985

36.00 01-09-1984

35.50 28-07-1984

35.00 30-10-1981

34.50 25-09-1981

34.00 01-12-1978

33.00 01-07-1974

32.00 08-12-1973

30.00 17-11-1972

29.00 04-08-1972

28.00 28-08-1970

27.00 24-04-1970

26.00 05-02-1970

25.00 16-09-1964

20.00 16-03-1949

(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Jijo Jacob)