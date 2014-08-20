NEW DELHI Aug 20 India has set up a panel to suggest overhaul of the Food Corporation of India, a state-run agency that procures food grains from farmers, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise during the election campaign to break up FCI into three divisions for handling procurement, management and distribution. The organisation has long been criticised for poor management of country's growing food stockpile.

The panel, headed by former Food Minister Shanta Kumar, will submit its report in three months. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)