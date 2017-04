NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the constitution of an expenditure management panel on Wednesday, which would spell out reforms in state spending and subsidies, a government statement said.

The panel will be headed by Bimal Jalan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and will submit its interim report before the 2015/16 annual budget to be presented in Feb 2015.

