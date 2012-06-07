NEW DELHI, June 7 The Indian government on
Thursday deferred a decision on a legislative bill that seeks to
throw open the country's pension sector to foreign investors,
clouding prospects for economic reforms.
Although no reason was offered for postponing the decision,
differences within the ruling coalition is widely seen as the
main roadblock.
Lack of notable reforms since the re-election of the
Congress-led government in 2009 has throttled India's growth.
The economy expanded at its worst pace in nine years in the
first quarter of 2012 and the outlook remains wary.
The pension bill, which proposes to allow foreign direct
investment up to 26 percent in the sector, has a history of
running into trouble. It was deferred last December after a key
government ally opposed legislation.
Dissension within the ruling alliance last year forced Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh to put on hold a decision to allow
retailers like Wal-Mart to invest in supermarkets.
