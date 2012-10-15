(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI Oct 15 India's Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram exudes the self-confidence of a man who, in the eyes
of India's cheerleading financial markets, can do little wrong.
In the 11 weeks since he took office, the benchmark BSE
index has surged around 8 percent, due in large part to
his hard-charging drive to boost investor sentiment that had
soured under his predecessor, Pranab Mukherjee.
But the reality is the steps taken so far will not fix the
sluggish economy in the near term, and the window of opportunity
for implementing game-changing reforms such as slashing
government spending on fuel, food and fertiliser subsidies will
narrow as campaigning for a 2014 election gets under way.
"When you are fixated on equity markets and you are doing
whatever you can to push them higher that is exactly what you
will see," said economist Rajeev Malik of CLSA, Singapore.
"Pushing up equity markets is a lot easier than taking up
some of these more difficult moves."
Together with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram has
unveiled a series of big-ticket and small-bore initiatives over
the past month that were long demanded by investors and business
leaders frustrated by years of policy inaction in New Delhi.
According to government officials, the slew of policy
announcements on lifting the bar on foreign investment in the
airline, insurance, pensions and retail sectors are part of a
two-step government strategy - first, pump up the financial
markets, then unveil a road-map for cutting the fiscal deficit.
The first step has worked. Net inflows from foreign
investors have surged since Chidambaram's appointment, with $7.7
billion flooding into stocks and bonds since then, according to
regulatory data. The next step will be more difficult.
TURF WARS, FRICTION
Reports published by the World Bank, International Monetary
Fund (IMF), Standard & Poor's and a government panel over the
past 10 days have provided sobering reminders of the huge
challenges facing an economy still beset by high inflation and
dragged down by ballooning current account and fiscal deficits.
The IMF sharply cut its economic growth forecast for India
for 2012 to 4.9 percent from an earlier projection of 6.1
percent growth. The Kelkar budget panel, meanwhile, warned that
India was teetering on the edge of a "fiscal precipice" and
called for swift action to reduce the deficit, which it said
could hit 6.1 percent of GDP this year if no action was taken.
Chidambaram has signalled that he is acutely aware of the
dangers, telling a news conference last week that without
reforms to curb the deficits, India "risked a sharp and
continuing slowdown of the economy". He is expected to unveil a
deficit reduction plan soon, possibly before the Reserve Bank of
India's next policy review on Oct. 30.
But turf wars within the cabinet, friction among coalition
partners, continued weak government at a federal and state level
and fears of alienating voters ahead of the 2014 election could
still choke off Chidambaram's reform drive.
The Finance Ministry knows it has a "very small window" in
which to act, a senior ministry official told Reuters.
There is already disagreement among ministers over a land
acquisition bill long sought by Indian business leaders that
would make it much easier for companies to buy land for
industrial and infrastructure projects. The bill is stalled in
cabinet and it is not clear when it will be approved.
The environment minister, meanwhile, has raised objections
to another Chidambaram initiative - a national investment board
aimed at cutting through red tape that can hold up
infrastructure projects for years. The proposal is seen as the
government's boldest attempt yet to clear infrastructure
bottlenecks that have strangled economic growth.
WEAKENED COALITION
Singh's coalition government has also been seriously
weakened by the walkout of a key ally and now governs without a
parliamentary majority. It is dependent on support from two
fickle allies that have campaigned against some of its flagship
reforms, such as allowing foreign supermarkets into India.
That will make it difficult for the government to get
pension and insurance reforms, recently approved by the cabinet,
through parliament. In fact, there is now a higher risk of the
government falling and an early election being called.
Critics question whether, in the face of such challenges,
the ruling Congress party will have the political will to follow
through with what Singh and Chidambaram have started. The
party's powerful chief Sonia Gandhi favours costly welfare
measures and had to be persuaded to back the recent reforms.
"If the government were to enter into a populist mode come
FY14 budget and roll back any of the reform initiatives, risks
of a (credit rating) downgrade will rise come next year," said
Radhika Rao, an economist at Forecast in Singapore.
The government has already baulked at the recommendation of
the Kelkar deficit reduction panel to phase out fuel subsidies,
saying it had a duty to protect India's poorest citizens.
And Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy said last week he was "not so
courageous" as to raise diesel prices any time soon after a
hike in mid-September sparked a nationwide strike and street
protests led by opposition parties.
His comment suggested the government is already viewing
policy decisions through the prism of a general election due by
mid-2014, when it will face a tough fight to win a third term.
Those political considerations pose a challenge even for
someone as single-minded and determined as Chidambaram, finance
minister for the third time in a storied political career. The
question now is how much time India's political leaders will
give him to get the economy firmly back on track.
