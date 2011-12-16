Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left
interest rates on hold on Friday and said further rate increases
may not be warranted, with future policy actions likely to
respond to risks to growth.
The RBI kept its policy lending rate, the repo rate
, unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with
expectations in a Reuters poll, while the reverse repo rate
remained at 7.5 percent.
The bank also left unchanged the banks' cash
reserve ratio, as well as the statutory liquidity ratio, the
proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government
debt and other approved securities.
The cash reserve ratio stands at 6 percent,
while the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) stands at 24 percent.
-- Timeline on reverse repo
-- Timeline on CRR
-- Timeline on SLR
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since
June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website:www.rbi.org.in.
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)