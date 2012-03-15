March 15 The Reserve Bank of India kept
interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected,
underscoring its concern about inflation following the sudden
spike in global oil prices even as economic growth remains
sluggish.
The RBI's policy lending rate, the repo rate,
was left unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations,
while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5
percent.
The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio,
the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash,
unchanged at 4.75 percent, having slashed it by 75 basis points
in a surprise move last week.
Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since
June 2000.
* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)
8.50 25-10-2011
8.25 16-09-2011
8.00 26-07-2011
7.50 16-06-2011
7.25 03-05-2011
6.75 17-03-2011
6.50 25-01-2011
6.25 02-11-2010
6.00 16-09-2010
5.75 27-07-2010
5.50 02-07-2010
5.25 20-04-2010
5.00 19-03-2010
4.75 21-04-2009
5.00 04-03-2009
5.50 02-01-2009
6.50 08-12-2008
7.50 03-11-2008
8.00 20-10-2008
9.00 29-07-2008
8.50 24-06-2008
8.00 11-06-2008
7.75 30-03-2007
7.50 31-01-2007
7.25 30-10-2006
7.00 25-07-2006
6.75 08-06-2006
6.50 24-01-2006
6.25 26-10-2005
6.00 31-03-2004
7.00 19-03-2003
7.10 07-03-2003
7.50 12-11-2002
8.00 28-03-2002
8.50 07-06-2001
8.75 30-04-2001
9.00 09-03-2001
10.00 06-11-2000
10.25 13-10-2000
13.50 06-09-2000
15.00 30-08-2000
16.00 09-08-2000
10.00 21-07-2000
9.00 13-07-2000
12.25 28-06-2000
12.60 27-06-2000
13.05 23-06-2000
13.00 22-06-2000
13.50 21-06-2000
14.00 20-06-2000
13.50 19-06-2000
10.85 14-06-2000
9.55 13-06-2000
9.25 12-06-2000
9.05 09-06-2000
9.00 07-06-2000
9.05 05-06-2000
* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the
reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central
bank's website:www.rbi.org.in.
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk; editing by Malini Menon)