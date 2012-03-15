March 15 The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, underscoring its concern about inflation following the sudden spike in global oil prices even as economic growth remains sluggish. The RBI's policy lending rate, the repo rate, was left unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent. The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio, the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent, having slashed it by 75 basis points in a surprise move last week. -- Timeline for reverse repo rate -- Timeline for CRR changes -- Timeline for SLR changes Following is a timeline of changes to the repo rate since June 2000. * RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year) 8.50 25-10-2011 8.25 16-09-2011 8.00 26-07-2011 7.50 16-06-2011 7.25 03-05-2011 6.75 17-03-2011 6.50 25-01-2011 6.25 02-11-2010 6.00 16-09-2010 5.75 27-07-2010 5.50 02-07-2010 5.25 20-04-2010 5.00 19-03-2010 4.75 21-04-2009 5.00 04-03-2009 5.50 02-01-2009 6.50 08-12-2008 7.50 03-11-2008 8.00 20-10-2008 9.00 29-07-2008 8.50 24-06-2008 8.00 11-06-2008 7.75 30-03-2007 7.50 31-01-2007 7.25 30-10-2006 7.00 25-07-2006 6.75 08-06-2006 6.50 24-01-2006 6.25 26-10-2005 6.00 31-03-2004 7.00 19-03-2003 7.10 07-03-2003 7.50 12-11-2002 8.00 28-03-2002 8.50 07-06-2001 8.75 30-04-2001 9.00 09-03-2001 10.00 06-11-2000 10.25 13-10-2000 13.50 06-09-2000 15.00 30-08-2000 16.00 09-08-2000 10.00 21-07-2000 9.00 13-07-2000 12.25 28-06-2000 12.60 27-06-2000 13.05 23-06-2000 13.00 22-06-2000 13.50 21-06-2000 14.00 20-06-2000 13.50 19-06-2000 10.85 14-06-2000 9.55 13-06-2000 9.25 12-06-2000 9.05 09-06-2000 9.00 07-06-2000 9.05 05-06-2000 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's website:www.rbi.org.in. (Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk; editing by Malini Menon)