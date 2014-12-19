NEW DELHI Dec 19 India's economy is expected to grow at around 5.5 percent in the fiscal year to March 2015, the finance ministry said in a report tabled in parliament on Friday.

If the forecast materialises, it would mark an improvement from two successive years of below 5 percent growth.

In the first six months of the fiscal year, Asia's third-largest economy grew an annual 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)