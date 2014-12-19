US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Dec 19 India faces a "major challenge" in achieving its 2014/15 fiscal deficit aim of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product, its lowest in seven years, the finance ministry said in a report on Friday.
The report, which was tabled in parliament, also said that a pick up in economic activity was needed to prevent any fiscal slippage in the year to March 2015.
The deficit reached nearly 90 percent of the full-year target between April and October, the first seven months of the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss